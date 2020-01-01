Independence Gold drills 3.0 metres averaging 30.94 g/t gold at 3TS Project

Share this article















Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV; IEGCF-OTC] reported assay results from the first two drill holes of a 10-hole, 2,034-metre diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100%-owned 3Ts Project located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit.

Drill holes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 intersected the Tommy mineralized vein structure within an 86-metre wide gap between drill holes completed in the 1990s. Drill holes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 were drilled at -46ᵒ and -63ᵒ inclination, respectively, with the Tommy Vein vertically dipping. Highlights from the initial assay results of the program include hole 3T-20-01 that returned 7.4 metres of 3.12 g/t gold and 29.43 g/t silver, including 2.0 metres of 9.45 g/t gold and 84.00 g/t silver. Hole 3T-20-02 returned 12.7 metres of 7.97 g/t gold and 37.92 silver, including 3.0 metres of 30.94 g/t gold and 130.00 g/t silver.

These initial results from the first two drill holes highlight that the Tommy Vein hosts high-grade gold and silver epithermal mineralization. The best intercept averaged 30.94 g/t gold and 130.0 g/t silver across 3.0 metres, within a wider intersection grading 7.97 g/t gold and 37.92 g/t silver over 12.7 metres in hole 3T-20-02. This intercept is approximately 40 metres along strike from the intercept in hole 95-019 that assayed 8.38 g/t gold and 76.16 g/t silver over 14.3 metres.

The company is awaiting assay results for the remaining eight drill holes from the 2020 drilling program, three of which targeted the Tommy Vein and were completed approximately 500 metres to the north of drill holes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02. In addition, two holes were designed to test the southern extension of the Larry Vein and one drill hole tested the northern extension of the Johnny Vein. The final two drill holes tested the Ted-Mint Offset Vein in the eastern portion of the property.

