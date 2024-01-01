Independence Gold drills 5.58 g/t gold over 19.4 metres at 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [TSXV: IGO] has discovered high-grade gold and silver mineralization at the Larry vein system at its 3Ts Project in central British Columbia. The 3Ts project is located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and comprises 17 mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central B.C.

The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s Blackwater mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district, within which 19 individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,100 metres in strike length and with true widths of up to 32 metres have been identified.

Highlights: Drill hole 3TS-25-07 intersected a system of two veins with mineralized breccia below the microdiorite sill, returning 19.40 metres grading 5.58 g/t gold and 73.76 g/t silver, and 15 metres grading 3.01 g/t gold and 25.20 g/t silver. True widths are estimated to be 11 metres and 8.5 metres, respectively, with the intercept occurring 210 metres east of the Tommy vein system.

Drill hole 3TS-25-09 returned eight m at 5.89 g/t gold and 25.13 g/t silver above the microdiorite sill, with a true width of 4.75 metres. This intercept was 145 metres east of the Tommy vein system.

Compilation of historical data has provided sufficient information to directly target the Larry vein for the first time, with the strike length estimated to be approximately 325 metres, remaining open to the northwest, southeast and at depth. Additional assay results from the Larry vein are pending.

The Larry vein, located east of the Tommy vein system, was loosely defined by shallow historical drill intercepts from the 1990s to early 2000s. Due to thick overburden, no surface exposure of the Larry vein has ever been observed. These latest drill results confirm the presence of a significant vein system, demonstrating that the Larry vein has been largely overlooked in historical work. The high-grade gold and silver values returned from 3TS-25-09, combined with the complex veining and mineralized breccia observed in 3TS-25-07, suggest that the Larry vein has the potential to contribute significantly to an updated resource model, planned for the second quarter of 2025.

Randy Turner, president and CEO, commented: “The discovery of high-grade mineralization at the Larry vein is an exciting development for the 3Ts project. This vein was historically ignored due to its lack of surface exposure, but the latest results demonstrate it has significant potential. We await additional assay results not only from the Larry vein but also other targets we are currently drilling.”

