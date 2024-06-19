Independence Gold drills 5.85 g/t gold and 152.70 g/t silver over 23.00 metres in Ted-Mint Vein System, 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [TSXV-IGO; OTCQB-IEGCF] reported the first assay results from the spring drill program carried out at its 100%-owned 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

It is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s [TSXV-ARTG] Blackwater Project and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,100 metres in strike length, with true widths up to 25 metres, have been identified.

The spring drill program, consisting of 22 holes and totaling 5,130 metres, was designed to test several targets along the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, both near surface and at depth below the sill. The program also tested early-stage exploration targets, including the Johnny and Ian veins, in order to generate additional drill data for incorporation into the current resource model.

The combined in-pit and underground components of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems contain a total inferred resource estimate of 4,469,297 tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) in-pit and 2.0 g/t AuEq underground, containing 522,330 ounces of gold and 13,831,415 ounces of silver, or 687,156 AuEq ounces.

The Ted-Mint Vein System is situated in the centre of the 3Ts Project striking north-south for approximately 1 km.

Highlights from the spring drill program at the Ted-Mint vein system include: 3TS-24-03: 11.50m grading 9.62 g/t gold and 134.43 g/t silver. 3TS-24-04: 10.50m grading 2.06 g/t gold and 279.62 g/t silver. 3TS-24-05: 23.00m grading 5.85 g/t gold and 152.70 g/t silver. 3TS-24-06: 10.50m grading 4.88 g/t gold and 608.10 g/t silver. 3TS-24-07: 7.00m grading 12.84 g/t gold and 124.29 g/t silver

Randy Turner, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the drill results to date which indicate the Ted-Mint vein system continues to exhibit wide high-grade intercepts at depth with some of the highest gold and silver grades ever intercepted on the property. The increase at depth in base metal values, specifically copper, lead and zinc, along with higher silver grades indicates the 3Ts to be a classic low sulphidation epithermal deposit. We look forward to receiving the rest of the results and are actively planning for an extensive summer program at the 3Ts property.”

A summer exploration program at 3Ts is expected to commence on July 2, 2024, with the primary objective to define new targets for a fall drill program.

The program will consist of three main goals: Extension of the 2019 drone-based magnetic survey to the northern border of the 3Ts project area and down to the recently staked southern project boundary. This will be supported by ground and helicopter based mapping and prospecting work to follow up on previously identified isolated gold and silver anomalies; thorough mapping and sampling over the Ootsa Copper-Silver target area located to the north of the camp and a review of recent drill core with assays to better understand the relationships between precious metal and base metal veins and their chronology. This will then be applied to historic core to potentially identify discrete zones of mineralization found outside of the main veins for further potential drill targets.

Independence Gold is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon.

