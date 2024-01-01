Independence Gold drills 5.95 g/t gold over 7.45 metres at 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [TSXV: IGO] released assay results from the winter drill program at its 100%-owned 3Ts Project, located in central British Columbia. Drilling continues to confirm the high-grade nature of the Larry vein system and expand known mineralization across multiple target areas, including a new discovery at the Daisy target and deeper intercepts in the Ted-Mint vein system.

The 3Ts project is located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, B.C., and comprises 31 mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s Blackwater mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district, within which 19 individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,100 metres in strike length and with true widths of up to 32 metres, have been identified.

Drill hole 3TS-25-10 targeted the Larry vein system (approximately 145 metres east of the Tommy vein system) and intersected a mineralized zone grading 5.95 grams per tonne gold and 23.09 g/t silver over 7.45 metres, including a high-grade interval of 1.86 metres grading 20.48 g/t gold and 80.11 g/t silver.

This intercept was approximately 25 metres below the vein interval discovered in 3TS-25-09 and was designed to test for down-dip mineralization potential. These results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Larry vein to host high-grade, vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization near surface and at depth, and the potential of being included in the updated resource model.

Hole 3TS-25-13 tested the Daisy target area 230 metres east of the southern Ted-Mint vein system and intersected previously unknown mineralized structures. Highlight intercepts from the Daisy veins include 2.85 m grading 4.60 g/t gold and 94.74 g/t silver. These veins are interpreted as tensional offshoots located in the hangingwall of arcuate fault systems, reinforcing the company’s structural model developed from earlier discoveries at the Tommy, Ian, Johnny and Larry vein systems. Veins associated with the Daisy vein system can be traced on surface for 565 m and are open along strike and at depth.

Hole 3TS-25-13 also intersected the Ted-Mint vein at depth within a transitional zone between epithermal precious metals and deeper base metal mineralization. At a depth of 464.21 metres, the Ted-Mint vein returned 3.54 metres grading 2.67 g/t gold and 26.55 g/t silver, immediately transitioning into a brecciated zone with base metal enrichment, including 5.25 metres of 0.12% lead, 0.2% zinc and anomalous copper of up to 771 parts per million. These results confirm the classic zonation pattern expected in low-sulphidation epithermal systems and will assist in defining the vertical and lateral extents of the Ted-Mint vein system.

“The winter drill program continues to return excellent results and demonstrates the scale of the 3Ts system,” said Randy Turner, president and CEO. “High-grade intercepts at Larry, a new discovery at Daisy and base metal transition zones at depth in Ted-Mint are all validating our exploration model and setting the stage for resource growth and future development plans.”

