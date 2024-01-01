Independence Gold drills 52.46 metres of 2.51 g/t gold and 19.73 g/t silver in Johnny Vein at 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [TSXV: IGO] reported assay results from three additional diamond drill holes completed at the Johnny Vein System at the 3Ts Project located in central British Columbia. These results further confirm the continuity and high-grade nature of the Johnny Vein System and expands the known footprint of mineralization. Located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises 31 mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region.

The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least 19 known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 metres have been identified.

Highlights from diamond drilling include Hole 3TS-25-31 intersected a broad zone of mineralization grading 2.51 g/t gold and 19.73 g/t silver over 52.46 metres (true width approximately 32m), including 2.32 metres grading 9.83 g/t gold and 28.02 g/t silver; 2.90 metres grading 7.16 g/t gold and 63.10 g/t silver and 1.14 metres grading 18.46 g/t gold and 33.33 g/t silver.

Hole 3TS-25-29 returned 7.94 metres grading 2.65 g/t gold and 10.71 g/t silver (true width approximately 7.46m), including 1.94 metres of 7.53 g/t gold and 32.47 g/t silver.

Hole 3TS-25-30 returned 5.90 metres of 1.86 g/t gold and 17.29 g/t silver (true width approximately 5.54m), including 0.72 metres of 4.00 g/t gold and 26.39 g/t silver.

“These results further validate the Johnny Vein System as a high-grade, laterally extensive target with strong potential for resource expansion,” stated Randy Turner, President & CEO of Independence Gold. “We are particularly excited by the width and grade intersected in hole 3TS-25-31, which demonstrates consistent mineralization over more than 30 metres of true width and includes multiple zones of exceptional gold and silver values.”

The Johnny Vein System is one of several epithermal quartz-carbonate veins being explored at the 3Ts Project and appears to be comprised of several intertwining veins with mineralized breccias that produce wide zones of mineralization.

The primary vein set is interpreted to have a true thickness of approximately 32 metres; however, including adjacent mineralized breccias and minor veins, the total mineralized width may extend up to 47.5 metres true width. The Johnny Vein indicates similarities in grade and continuity to the established Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems, which form the foundation of the current 3Ts resource model.

The combined in-pit and underground components of Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems contain a total inferred resource estimate of 4,469,297 tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold and 96.26 g/t silver at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq” in-pit and 2.0 g/t AuEq underground, containing 522,330 ounces of gold and 13,831,415 ounces of silver, totaling 678,156 AuEq ounces.

Drill results from the Johnny Vein System will be incorporated in the updated NI 43-101 mineral resource anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Independence Gold has holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon.

