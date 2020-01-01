Independence Gold drills 67.6 metres of 3.63 g/t gold at 3Ts Project

Share this article















Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV] reported assay results from two drill holes completed on its 100%-owned 3Ts Project located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, and 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit.

Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 tested the underexplored Ted-Mint Offset Vein, which occurs in a faulted contact between the Ted Vein and the Mint Veins to the south and north, respectively. The results are highlighted by drillhole 3T-20-10, which intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 51.0 and 119.6 metres. This interval averaged 3.63 g/t gold and 132.83 g/t silver over 67.6 metres, including 5.0 metres of 11.38 g/t gold and 779.40 g/t silver, including 5.0 metres of 1.66 g/t gold and 397.80 g/t silver, including 4.0 metres of 33.34 g/t gold and 195.50 g/t silver..

Drillhole 3T-20-09 intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 122.5 and 130.6 metres, with an intensely altered diabase dike occurring between 127.0 and 128.4 metres. Drillhole 3T-20-10 intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein, which contained six intercalated metre-scale intervals of highly altered rhyolite, between 51.0 and 119.6 metres.

Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 were both drilled at an azimuth of 073 degrees and at -50 degree and -55 degree inclinations, respectively, with the Ted-Mint Offset Vein steeply dipping to the west.

Drillholes 3T-20-09 and 3T-20-10 are approximately 24 metres apart. The Ted-Mint Offset Vein intersection in drillhole 3T-20-10 is the widest vein interval on the property to date, and consists of a semi-continuous quartz-carbonate vein hosting significant gold and silver mineralization. The Ted-Mint Vein system remains open at depth and along strike.

A NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate has been calculated for the Tommy and Ted-Mint Veins. Using a 1.0 g/t gold cutoff grade, the total Inferred Resource for these three veins is 5,452,000 tonnes grading 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver for 441,000 contained ounces of gold and 12,540,000 contained ounces of silver.

