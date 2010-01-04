Independence Gold drills 8 g/t gold over 26.7 metres at 3Ts project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV; IEGCF-OTC] reported additional assay results from its 4,200-metre winter drill program at its 100%-owned 3Ts project, located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s Blackwater project.

The winter drill program was designed to infill significant gaps within historical drilling of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, but also test new targets identified during the 2021 exploration and geophysical programs. Core samples were also collected over a broader range of host rocks to test for the potential of lower grade mineralization occurring around the veins. Please refer to the website for a map showing the veins and drill hole locations.

A NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate has been calculated for the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, using a cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t gold, with the total inferred resource for these vein systems of 5,452,000 tonnes grading 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver for 441,000 contained ounces of gold and 12.54 million contained ounces of silver. All data from this drill program and those since 2014 (10,997 metres) will be included in this update expected during the summer of 2022.

Drill holes 3TS-22-01, 3TS-22-02, 3TS-22-03, 3TS-22-04 and 3TS-22-05 all targeted the Ted-Mint vein system, an area with several large north striking epithermal quartz veins that have been identified on surface over a 900-metre strike length by 175 metre width and that remains open in all directions and at depth. These holes were also designed to test potential geochemical zonation of the epithermal deposit as per standardized models, as it is hypothesized that the Ted-Mint vein system is hosted in an upthrown block of country rock in relation to the Tommy vein system to the west. This brings the base metal horizon consisting of elevated copper, lead and zinc closer to the surface and therefore within the drill hole intercepts.

Drill holes 3TS-22-01, 3TS-22-02, 3TS-22-03 and 3TS-22-05 all returned precious metal values as well as some anomalous base metal values. It is worth noting that the Au and Ag intervals sit within or overlap the base metal horizons; therefore, the presentation of results is split into two attached tables. Drill hole 3TS-22-04 returned no significant assays as the predicted vein intercept was replaced by a series of later non-mineralized dykes which have been observed before, but their distribution has not been modelled.

Drill hole 3TS-22-01 returned 26.70 metres of 8.00 g/t gold, including 19.70 metres of 2.89 g/t gold. 3TS-22-02 returned 5.80 metres of 5.97 g/t gold, including 2.53 g/t metres of 13.31 g/t gold. Refer to original press release for complete drill results.

The remaining seven drill holes are currently being analyzed and results are pending. These include five further holes testing the Ted-Mint vein system, and two drill holes into the Balrog geophysical anomaly identified in 2021.

The 3Ts project comprises 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 900 metres and true widths up to 25 metres.





