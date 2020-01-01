Independence Gold exploring BC’s Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Share this article















Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV; IEGCF-OTC] has begun exploration at the Merit and Nicoamen properties, located in the Spences Bridge gold belt of southwestern British Columbia. Exploration work will consist of geological mapping, prospecting and surface sampling.

Both projects were explored in 2019 and several new gold and silver targets were defined during the field exploration program primarily focused on low-sulphide epithermal quartz vein systems, although several other targets of mineralization have been found within younger intrusive bodies. The 2020 program will further delineate and extend the strike length of these target zones and define future drill exploration programs. Drill permits are currently in the final stages for both projects.

The 60%-optioned Merit Project is located approximately 20 km west of Merritt, accessible by Highway 8 and a well-developed network of roads and trails. Exploration activities in 2019 included the collection of 110 surface rock samples and property-wide ground magnetic surveys, which identified several coincident geochemical anomalies with magnetic lows. The highest-grade samples were associated with chalcedonic quartz veins with darker banding, returning grades of up to 9.6 g/t gold and 341 g/t silver in the Sullivan Ridge Zone. The Central Zone returned 6.71 g/t gold and 326 g/t silver while the Southwest Target returned 5.35 g/t gold and 25.59 g/t silver.

The 2019 program highlighted seven target zones, results of which are highlighted in an attached table. These zones will be further explored this season.

Exploration in 2019 included the collection of 41 surface rock samples, and a ground magnetic survey covering 50% of the property. As with the Merit Project, the magnetic survey highlighted a “magnetic low” structural corridor that was coincident with mineralized chalcedonic quartz veins, returning up to 4.46 g/t gold. Access to several prospective areas was restricted in 2019 due to active logging and will be a focus in the 2020 program.The 60%-optioned Nicoamen Project is located approximately 45 km west of the town of Merritt and 15 km southeast of Lytton, accessible by highway and well-developed forestry trails.

To date, four target zones have been identified at Nicoamen.

