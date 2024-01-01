Independence Gold resumes drilling at 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [TSXV: IGO] has resumed drilling at its 3Ts project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George and comprises 31 mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

The project is situated 16 km southwest of the Artemis Gold Inc. Blackwater mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district, within which 19 individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths of up to 32 m, have been identified.

This drill program commenced in November 2024, with 10,000 metres originally planned. The drill program was expanded in the second quarter of 2025 to 13,000 metres due to successful drill results and drill costs being lower than anticipated. Due to spring breakup conditions, drilling was halted for approximately three weeks. During this period, all mineralized drill core was shipped to the lab for analysis, with results pending.

Under the expanded drill program, a total of 14 additional drill holes totalling 3,000 metres are planned, focusing on the Johnny, Ian and Larry vein systems. These veins have demonstrated significant mineralization potential and are being evaluated for inclusion in the company’s upcoming updated mineral resource estimate, currently being developed by SGS Geological Services.

“We are excited to have the drill turning again and to continue advancing the 3Ts project,” commented Randy Turner, president and CEO of Independence Gold. “This final phase of drilling will be critical to defining the potential of several new vein systems and strengthening the overall resource base at 3Ts.”

Drilling is anticipated to conclude by mid-June 2025, with assay results expected approximately four weeks following. Due to the additional drilling to allow for the inclusion of new veins in the resource model, the company now anticipates the release of the updated NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to the updated resource estimate, new metallurgical testing is being conducted on the Johnny, Larry and Ian veins to quantify the recovery potential of gold and silver from the veins. Mineralogical studies, including thin sections and advanced QEMSCAN (quantitative evaluation of minerals by scanning microscopy), are also under way to enhance the deposit model and resource model.

Share this article