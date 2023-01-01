Infinico Metals samples 4.45% Li2O at Dalhousie project, Quebec

Share this article

Infinico Metals Corp. [TSXV-INFM] reported assay results from the recently completed rock chip sampling program carried out on its Dalhousie project, located 180 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The company conducted a one-day rock chip sampling program in November of 2023 at its Dalhousie project. The program was following up on a newly identified pegmatite outcrop on the west-end of the property. Five of the six samples graded above 1.30% Li 2 O (lithium oxide), and up to 4.45% Li 2 O.

The six samples were collected from a newly recognized spodumene bearing pegmatite outcrop on the west-end of the Dalhousie Project. The pegmatite outcrop has a minimum strike length of 110 metres based on the limited sampling and mapping undertaken in November 2023. Due to snow cover and time constraints on the field season, no further work has been undertaken.

A detailed mapping and sampling program is planned for spring 2024. The work program will assist in understanding the true extent of the newly discovered lithium bearing pegmatite, as well as helping to identify previously unrecognized lithium bearing pegmatites elsewhere on the Dalhousie Project.

Sam Walding, CEO commented: “The identification of lithium bearing pegmatites on the Dalhousie property is incredibly exciting. Lithium has not previously been recognized at Dalhousie and this gives us a compelling new target to follow up on. The presence of lithium on the project complements Infinico’s on-going exploration for the critical metals Ni, Cu, and Co also present at Dalhousie. As soon as the conditions allow, Infinico will be on the ground conducting detailed mapping and sampling to gain a full understanding of this new lithium discovery.”

The Dalhousie Project is fully accessible by road with nearby mining infrastructure and expertise. The project is host to a cluster of magmatic nickel sulphide occurrences within a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex, as well as a newly recognised lithium bearing pegmatite.

Infinico Metals has signed option agreements on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, which will be drill-tested early in 2024, and on the Dalhousie Project, which also hosts magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization.

