Infinitum Copper drills 1.22% CuEq overt 48.7 metres at La Adelita, Mexico

Infinitum Copper Corp. [INFI-TSXV; INUMF-OTCQB] released results from the last six of 12 diamond drill holes at its 80%-optioned flagship project, La Adelita in Sonora, Mexico.

Drill hole AD-22-0028 returned 48.7 metres (True Width) of 1.22% CuEq (copper equivalent) starting at 198.85 metres down hole in the Cerro Grande zone while AD-22-0021 returned 19.85 metres of 1.00% CuEq from 34.5 metres down hole.

Similar to previously announced drilling results, mineralization is hosted in pervasive skarn alteration and highly correlated with magnetite. AD-22-0028 was collared 65 metres north of AD-22-0018 which returned 20.6 metres of 3.71% CuEq from 163.15 metres down hole and 175 metres to the north of AD-22-0019 which returned 32.25 metres of 1.74% CuEq from 36.65 metres down hole. The intersection of hole AD-22-0028 is open to the north, east and west.

AD-22-0028 is the only drill hole which has intersected the large and distinct magneto-telluric anomaly on the eastern flank of the Cerro Grande anticline. It is believed that the anomaly is driven by highly conductive magnetite which is strongly correlated with high grade gold and copper mineralization. The anomaly stretches 1.4 km from north to south and is open to the north with a diameter of 200 metres at its thickest points.

Rafael Gallardo, Senior Exploration Manager, stated: “Hole 28 is particularly exciting because it demonstrates that the mineralization is open to the north which is also supported by our geophysical studies and our recent surface mapping demonstrates the continuity of contact between intrusive rocks and favourable calcareous host rocks at least 350 meters to the north of the drill hole AD-22-0028,”

Drill hole AD-22-0027 was drilled further to the south-southwest of drill hole AD-22-0021 looking for the continuity of the system. This hole was drilled with a low angle inclination (-45 degrees) and intercepted a wide strong zone of skarn alteration, without magnetite, including 130.90 metres of 0.32% zinc from 141.20 metres down hole.

“Two thousand twenty-two’s exploration program certainly exceeded expectations with half of the holes drilled returning high grade intercepts over meaningful widths. The evidence of the strong correlation between magnetite and mineralization continues to build and as it does the number of targets continues to grow,” said Matt Hudson, CEO of Infinitum Copper. “All of this is happening at Cerro Grande which represents about 5% of the project area. We also look forward to exploring the Sangre del Toro area where trenching returned 9 metres of 16.45 g/t gold and 1.9% copper located 4.4 km southwest of Cerro Grande. We’ve got plenty of work to do in 2023.”

