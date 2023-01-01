Infinity Mining intersects high-grade lithium at Tambourah South, Australia

Share this article

Infinity Mining Ltd. [ASX-IMI] reported intersecting high-grade lithium during its recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Tambourah South project in Western Australia.

Highlights: Shallow pegmatites have been recorded in all RC holes completed with up to 25-metre thickness below the surface. Multiple stacked pegmatites have a combined strike length of over 1.5 km, these areas remain untested by drilling.

Significant drill assays include Drillhole TM23RC022 that returned 1 metre of 1.45% Li 2 O, 1,285 ppm Rb, 136 ppm Cs and 65 ppm Ta from 66 metres and 7 metres of 79 ppm Ta from 61 metres.

Drillhole TM23RC023 returned 8m of 118 ppm Ta from 70m. Drillhole TM23RC025 returned 5m of 84 ppm Ta from 0m; 1m of 0.88% Li 2 O & 1,210 ppm Rb from 15m; 3m of 81 ppm Ta from 21m; and 1m of 0.91% Li 2 O & 1,050 ppm Rb from 22m.

Drillhole TM23RC026 returned 3m of 0.99% Li 2 O and 1,250 ppm Rb, 100 ppm Cs & 110 ppm Ta from 19m, including 1m of 1.41% Li 2 O & 1,045 ppm Rb & 81 ppm Ta from 20m; 22m of 91 ppm Ta from 17m; 2m of 1.38% Li 2 O & 1,258 ppm Rb, 125 ppm Cs and 105 ppm Ta from 30m including 1m of 2.10% Li 2 O, 1,060 ppm Rb, 119 ppm Cs and 80 ppm Ta from 31m.

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman and CEO of Macarthur Minerals Ltd. [TSXV-MMS], commented: “Infinity should be congratulated on the identification and ongoing development of a mineralized Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) system at Tambourah South. Located in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, Tambourah South is situated among major lithium producers such as Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora Operations, Mineral Resources’ Wodgina Project, Global Lithium’s Archer project and emerging exploration ventures like Wildcat Resources’ Tabba Tabba Lithium Project.

“Macarthur is eagerly anticipating the results of the Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey imaging undertaken in March/April 2023 at Tambourah South to see whether the mineralized zone thickens at depth. If this system proves to extend to depth below the 1,500 metre surface expression, this may lead to a significant and promising new discovery for Infinity.”

Macarthur holds 21.65% of the issued equity and is the largest shareholder in Infinity, an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on renewable rare earth minerals in Western Australia.

Macarthur’s spinoff to Infinity Mining, of its non-core renewable energy assets in 2021 has allowed the company to commit its full focus to its flagship Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.

Macarthur is an iron ore development, and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred).

The Lake Giles Iron Project also contains Proven Ore Reserves of 51.9 Mt and Probable Ore Reserves of 184.7Mt. Macarthur also holds 24 km2 tenement area iron exploration interests in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

Share this article