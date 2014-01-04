Infinity Stone Ventures completes fall drilling at Rockstone graphite project, Ontario

Share this article

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. [GEMS-CSE; GEMSF-OTC; B21-FSE] has completed its fall drill program on the 100%-owned Rockstone graphite project located near Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario.

The company completed drilling of four holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03 and RS-22-04, totalling 800 metres. The initial goal of the fall drill program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 24 metres.

The initial RS-22-01 drill hole, a twin of historic GC-12-01, intercepted a three-metre, massive to semi-massive graphite lens. This graphite lens occurs within a wider 25-metre pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-rich interval hosting lesser graphite amongst the sulphides.

RS-22-03, a step-out of the historic GC-12-01 and RS-22-01 holes, four graphitic zones, consisting of semi-massive to massive graphite, were encountered in the following intervals.

RS-22-04, a second step-out of the historic GC-12-01 and RS-22-01 holes, intersected a 10.9-metre interval of semi-massive to massive graphite from 86 to 96.9 metres, directly adjacent to an 8.8-metre interval of massive sulphides from 77.2 to 86 metres, successfully extending the previously announced graphite zone identified in RS-22-03, northward.

The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike. Early observations suggest that the massive sulphide horizon represents volcanogenic massibe sulphide-type mineralization.

“We are very pleased with the initial results from our fall drill program on the Rockstone graphite project. With visible graphite intercepts in all four holes, we have a much better understanding of the graphitic structure and will be better able to determine next steps in exploration of this prospective project,” said Zayn Kalyan, CEO. “Following the anticipated return of core assays, our intended next steps will be to conduct downhole geophysics, with the intention to do further drilling thereafter. Graphite is continually gaining more recognition as a key material in the production of the lithium-ion battery anodes, and we believe that supply will continue to tighten, particularly in the face of seasonal decline in production in China,” furthered Kalyan.

In addition to geophysics and further drilling on the Rockstone graphite project, the company is also expecting to receive results in the coming weeks from its metallurgical program with SGS Canada Inc., in Lakefield, Ont., working to refine Rockstone graphite samples to a battery grade of 99.8% Cg.

The Rockstone graphite project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port.

Based upon the reprocessed versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle’s drilling in 2012 consisted of four diamond drill holes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24-metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702 degrees C.





Share this article