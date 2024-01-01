Inomin Mines launches $1.7 million exploration program at Beaver-Lynx Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Inomin Mines Inc. [TSXV: MINE] reported that drilling is underway at the company’s Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia. A $1.7 million exploration program includes approximately 3,850 metres of drilling. The drilling aims to test continuity of known mineralization and resource potential at the Beaver South zone where past drilling has discovered significant near-surface nickel and magnesium mineralization. Drilling will also test high-priority targets at the Beaver North zone to further expand the company’s drilling discoveries. The South and North zones are two of several identified mineralized zones at the Beaver area of the Project.

West Zone Soil Sampling: A soil sampling program will test the Beaver West zone, located at the western border of the property adjacent to the Gibraltar Mine, to establish the presence of nickel or potentially copper and define drill targets. The West zone is the largest new exploration area at the Beaver property covering an airborne magnetic high anomaly approximately 4 km x 3 km in size.

The 2025 exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. which is funding the exploration. Sumitomo is earning into the Project through an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Inomin. Inomin is the operator of the Project.

John Gomez, President of Inomin, stated, “It’s exciting to see exploration at Beaver progress towards inaugural resource delineation and to test significant new targets. The South, North, and West zones are representative of the many substantial exploration areas we’ve outlined at Beaver-Lynx. Collectively the discoveries, which are typically coincident with high magnetic anomalies – and even insignificant mag signatures – illustrate the widespread nature of mineralization at Beaver-Lynx. We look forward to working with Sumitomo to evaluate Beaver-Lynx’s district-scale mineral potential.”

The Beaver-Lynx property comprises approximately 28,000 hectares and is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 km from the city of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine property, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. Beaver-Lynx is easily accessible by good all-season roads, and is close to hydro-electric power, as well as active railway lines.

Exploration, including drilling, has demonstrated the Project may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium. Drilling has also intersected copper, chromium, cobalt, silver, and gold. Given positive initial drilling and metallurgical test results – as well as multiple, large-scale, mineral zones – the Beaver-Lynx project has the potential to be a major source of nickel and other critical minerals.

