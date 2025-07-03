Inomin Mines shareholders approve Beaver-Lynx agreement, British Columbia

16 hours ago Staff Writer
Inomin Mines Inc. [TSXV: MINE] received shareholder approval at its shareholder meeting on July 3, 2025, of its earn-in and joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. pursuant to which the company granted Sumitomo the right to earn an up to an 80% interest in the company’s Beaver-Lynx Project in south-central British Columbia. The transaction received 99.9% approval from shareholders. The company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transaction.

At the meeting, the company’s shareholders re-elected all of the company’s current board of directors, John Gomez, Anil Jiwani, Ari Shack, John Peters and William Yeomans, and approved the appointment of the company’s auditor, Baker Tilly WM LLP. The company’s shareholders also reapproved the stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX-V.


