Inspiration Energy to explore newly acquired Rottenstone North Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Inspiration Energy Corp. [CSE: ISP] reported that plans are currently being formulated to start exploration operations on the newly acquired Rottenstone North Gold Project, Saskatchewan. Ramp Metals Inc.’s [TSXV: RAMP] news this week was very encouraging, stating they have discovered new target zones on their discovery. One of these new zones, the Rush target, is directly bordering Inspiration’s property.

“New targets uncovered by Ramp right up against our property potentially bodes well for our upcoming commencement of exploration programs. This gold project is at the right address in Saskatchewan, which is one of the most business and mining friendly regions in the world. This new property directly borders the exciting discovery of Ramp Metals,” stated Charles Desjardins, President of Inspiration, adding, “We look forward to getting boots on the ground, especially in light of this new discovery right at our border. Management is optimistic about the short and long-term growth prospects of Inspiration, and, with less than 15 million shares outstanding, there is tremendous leverage to success for Inspiration shareholders.”

The project is located within the Rottenstone Domain, a regional northeast-southwest geological corridor, that includes the past-producing Rottenstone nickel/copper/platinum group elements/gold mine, which, from 1965 to 1968, produced approximately 26,057 tonnes of high-grade nickel at 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu, and 9.63 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index No. 09587).

Inspiration’s Gold Project is directly northwest and borders Ramp Metals Inc.’s Rottenstone SW gold project, which reported multiple gold zones from discovery hole Ranger-01, which included 73.55 g/t gold and 19.50 g/t silver over 7.5 metres from 227.0 metres, including 182 g/t gold and 60.8 g/t silver over 1.5 metres from 230.0 metres.

