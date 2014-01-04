Integra Resources drills 0.52 g/t AuEq over 111.25 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Share this article

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported drill results from 20 additional drill holes, representing 1,009 metres, from the stockpile drill program at the DeLamar project, located in southwestern Idaho.

The stockpile drill program at DeLamar was designed to test a large portion of the estimated 60 million tonnes of mineralized material that was stockpiled and/or used as backfill at the Project. The company believes that additional oxide-and-mixed material from the stockpiles and backfill at DeLamar has the potential to significantly increase the heap leach mine life of the Project in future phases and further bolster the robust economics presented in the company’s 2022 Pre-feasibility Study (PFS).

Drilling highlights: The latest drilling highlights from DeLamar (North DeLamar, Sommercamp, Stockpile 1 and 2) include drill hole NDM-23-047 that returned 0.30 g/t gold and 17.38 g/t silver (0.52 g/t gold equivalent – AuEq) over 111.25 metres.

NDM-23-045 returned 0.29 g/t Au and 18.54 g/t Ag (0.53 g/t AuEq) over 74.68 metres. NDM-23-031 returned 0.25 g/t Au and 16.45 g/t Ag (0.46 g/t AuEq) over 85.34 metres.

WD1-23-168 returned 0.65 g/t Au and 20.91 g/t Ag (0.92 g/t AuEq) over 39.62 metres, including 12.51 g/t Au and 31.04 g/t Ag (12.91 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 metres.

The latest drilling highlights from Florida Mountain (Jacobs Gulch and Tip Top) include JG-23-046 that returned 0.35 g/t Au and 7.83 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 35.05 metres. JG-23-158 returned 0.42 g/t Au and 7.30 g/t Ag (0.51 g/t AuEq) over 39.62 mettres. JG-23-097 returned 0.35 g/t Au and 7.34 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 35.05 metres.

The drill results announced today continue to demonstrate excellent gold equivalent grade and drill intercept widths with strong continuity throughout the stockpile and backfill mineralized material.

The company has released 155 drill holes of the 321 drill holes completed during the 12,588 m stockpile drill program which was completed in April 2023.

Following the successful release of the updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Wildcat & Mountain View Projects, the company is currently focused on delivering an updated mineral resource estimate for DeLamar in Q3 2023, including the stockpile drilling, as well as the submission of the Mine Plan of Operations at DeLamar in Q4 2023.

Jason Kosec, president, CEO and director, commented: “The drill results announced today continue to demonstrate significant intervals of mineralization with strong grade continuity at our flagship DeLamar project. The mineralized material, which was mined and stockpiled by previous operators, has the potential to significantly increase the heap leach mine life of the project in future phases, further enhancing the robust economics presented in the 2022 Pre-feasibility Study. The team is currently working to deliver an updated mineral resource estimate for DeLamar, which will include drilling from the stockpiles, later this quarter.”

The Jacobs Gulch stockpile is estimated to contain approximately 8.9 Mt of the approximate 60 Mt of mineralized material that was stockpiled and/or used as backfill by previous operators. Drill spacing is completed at 60 metres with some areas drilled at 30-metre spacing to further confirm continuity. The stockpile drilling, along with additional drilling that occurred after the last mineral resource estimate cut-off date, will be included in an updated mineral resource estimate at the Project in Q3 2023.

Integra is currently focused on advancing its three flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. The company also holds a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

