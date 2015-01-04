Integra Resources drills 0.74 g/t gold over 53 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Share this article

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported drill results from 21 additional drill holes, representing 1,180 metres, from the stockpile drill program at the DeLamar project in southwestern Idaho.

The stockpile drill program at DeLamar was designed to test a large portion of the estimated 60 million tonnes of mineralized material that was stockpiled and/or used as backfill at the project. The company believes that additional oxide-and-mixed material from the stockpiles and backfill at DeLamar has the potential to significantly increase the heap leach mine life of the project in future phases and further bolster the robust economics presented in the company’s 2022 prefeasibility study (PFS).

The latest drilling highlights from DeLamar (North DeLamar, stockpile 1 and 2) include drill hole NDM-23-046 that returned 0.29 g/t gold (Au) and 18.72 g/t silver (Ag) (0.53 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 120.40 metres.

NDM-23-018 returned 0.22 g/t Au and 17.46 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 74.68 m. NDM-22-164 returned 0.24 g/t Au and 18.86 g/t Ag (0.48 g/t AuEq) over 47.24 m. NDM-23-022 returned 0.26 g/t Au and 14.20 g/t Ag (0.44 g/t AuEq) over 73.15 m.

The latest drilling highlights from Florida Mountain (Jacobs Gulch) include drill hole JG-23-080 that returned 0.60 g/t Au and 10.50 g/t Ag (0.74 g/t AuEq) over 53.34 m, including 8.91 g/t Au and 6.55 g/t Ag (9.00 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m.

JG-23-040 returned 0.32 g/t Au and 10.33 g/t Ag (0.46 g/t AuEq) over 32.00 m. JG-23-146 returned 0.36 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 33.53 m.

The drill results announced today continue to demonstrate excellent gold equivalent grade and drill intercept widths with strong continuity throughout the stockpile and backfill mineralized material.

The company has released 176 drill holes of the 321 drill holes completed during the 12,588-metre stockpile drill program which was completed in April, 2023.

Integra intends to release an updated mineral resource estimate for DeLamar in Q3 2023 which will include the stockpile and backfill mineralized material. In Q4 2023, the company plans on submitting the mine plan of operations at DeLamar, which represents a major derisking milestone for the project.

Integra’s president, CEO and director, Jason Kosec, commented: “The drill results announced today further increase the company’s confidence that the stockpile and backfill material has the potential to significantly increase the heap leach mine life of the project in future phases. For the remainder of 2023, the team remains focused on delivering two more significant milestones at DeLamar including the updated mineral resource estimate in Q3 and the submission of the mine plan of operations in Q4.

The Jacobs Gulch stockpile is estimated to contain approximately 8.9 million t of the approximate 60 million t of mineralized material that was stockpiled and/or used as backfill by previous operators. Drill spacing is completed at 60 m with some areas drilled at 30-metre spacing to further confirm continuity. The stockpile drilling, along with additional drilling that occurred after the last mineral resource estimate cut-off date, will be included in an updated mineral resource estimate at the project in Q3 2023.

The past-producing DeLamar project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, is located in Owyhee county in southwest Idaho. Since acquiring the project in 2017, the company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden preliminary economic assessment and PFS.

Integra is currently focused on advancing its three flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past-producing DeLamar project located in southwestern Idaho and the Wildcat and Mountain View projects located in western Nevada. The company also holds a portfolio of prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

Share this article