Integra Resources intersects 1.46 g/t AuEq over 134.11 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Integra Resources Corp. [TSXV-ITR; NYSE-ITRG] reported the second set of drill results from the 4,597-metre 2023 high-wall geotechnical and metallurgical drill program at the DeLamar project, southwestern Idaho. The results announced today include 20 drill holes representing 2,290 m from the highwall geotechnical and metallurgical drill program which was completed in November 2023.

The core samples from the drill program will be used for comprehensive mineralogical analysis, Crusher Work Index (CWI) testing and additional heap leach recovery analysis, including bottle roll, permeability and column leach testwork. The metallurgical drill results from the program will be used to develop an advanced geo-metallurgical model that will support future economic studies at the Project.

Geotechnical drilling was also completed in the proposed open pits at the Project to further bolster the 3D geotechnical model and to provide additional data for the Draft Mine Plan of Operations (MPO), which was submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in December 2023.

The latest drilling highlights from the Florida Mountain Deposit include: DH-FLM-23-MET02 that returned 1.42 g/t gold and 3.36 g/t silver (1.46 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 134.11 metres, including 103.57 g/t gold and 30.55 g/t silver (103.96 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 metres.

Excluding the high-grade intercept, the residual grade of DH-FLM-23-MET02 is 0.25 g/t Au and 3.05 g/t Ag (0.29 g/t AuEq) over 132.59 m, which is above the cut-off grade of 0.17 g/t AuEq.

DM-FLM-23-MET09 returned 0.30 g/t Au and 17.03 g/t Ag (0.52 g/t AuEq) over 139.90 m, including 1.49 g/t Au and 437.00 g/t Ag (7.11 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m.

Excluding the high-grade intercept, the residual grade of DH-FLM-23-MET09 is 0.29 g/t Au and 12.39 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 138.37 m, which is above the cut-off grade of 0.17 g/t AuEq.

DH-FLM-23-MET12 returned 0.35 g/t Au and 2.22 g/t Ag (0.38 g/t AuEq) over 80.47 m. DH-FLM-23-MET15: 0.28 g/t Au and 3.58 g/t Ag (0.32 g/t AuEq) over 189.89 m.

The latest drilling highlights from the DeLamar Deposit include DH-DLM-23-MET23 that returned 0.27 g/t Au and 7.12 g/t Ag (0.36 g/t AuEq) over 84.89 m.

DH-DLM-23-MET24 returned 0.74 g/t Au and 115.94 g/t Ag (2.24 g/t AuEq) over 49.99 m, including 1.47 g/t Au and 263.48 g/t Ag (4.87 g/t AuEq) over 15.24 m.

Excluding the high-grade intercept, the residual grade of DH-DLM-23-MET24 is 0.42 g/t Au and 51.23 g/t Ag (1.08 g/t AuEq) over 34.75 m, which is above the cut-off grade of 0.17 g/t AuEq.

DH-DLM-23-MET33 returned 0.27 g/t Au and 24.90 g/t Ag (0.59 g/t AuEq) over 52.73 m. DH-DLM-23-MET38 returned 0.45 g/t Au and 14.33 g/t Ag (0.64 g/t AuEq) over 74.98 m.

Integra’s President, CEO & Director, Jason Kosec commented: “The drill results announced today further demonstrate the size, grade, and continuity of the mineral resource at DeLamar. Although the drill program was primarily designed to collect material for heap leach metallurgical testwork and geotechnical studies, we continue to intercept significant mineralized widths at excellent grades throughout the Project, exemplifying the robust nature of DeLamar. The results from this drill program will be used to complete a Feasibility Study at DeLamar in the future and to support on-going permitting work at the Project, following the submission of the MPO to the BLM in December 2023.”

The past producing DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, is located in Owyhee County in southwest Idaho. Since acquiring the Project in 2017, the company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while demonstrating robust economic studies in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment and Preliminary Feasibility Study. An independent technical report for the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

Integra is one of the largest precious metals exploration and development companies in the Great Basin of the Western USA. Integra is currently focused on advancing its’ two flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project, comprised of the Wildcat and Mountain View deposits, located in northwestern Nevada.

The company also holds a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

