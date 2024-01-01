Intrepid Metals details new drill targets at Corral Copper Project, Arizona

Share this article

Intrepid Metals Corp. [TSXV: INTR; OTCQB: IMTCF] provided further information on new drill targets following the successful completion of its initial drill program at Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona.

Intrepid successfully tested a 3.5 by 1.5 km copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralized footprint aimed at assessing the potential to host economic carbonate replacement deposits (CRD), skarn, and related porphyry copper mineralization and encountered substantial shallow and high-grade mineralization.

During and after the completion of the highly successful 2024 diamond drill program at Corral, Intrepid executed several exploration initiatives with the objective of utilizing new exploration data to conduct exploration targeting and subsequent target ranking to establish infill and step-out drill targets and to identify new, stand-alone drill-ready exploration targets.

Intrepid completed the first ever ground-based gravity geophysical survey covering key parts of the Ringo and Earp Zones to determine if the mineralization at Corral has an associated gravity response and determine if gravity data can be used to identify new targets outside of the established drill footprint at Corral.

“The gravity survey was successful at finger-printing the Ringo Zone, home of our highest-grade drill results to date,” stated Ken Engquist, CEO. “Similar high-potential targets are present elsewhere on our property and they will be tested as part of our Phase 2 drill program, set to commence in early 2025. The recent gravity survey results at Corral are particularly exciting, as they suggest this cost-effective method could be used to directly detect gold and copper mineralization throughout the entire property.”

The gravity survey outlined several new drill targets surrounding the Ringo and Earp Zones and has greatly enhanced a pre-existing exploration target (Target 3) located approximately 1 km east of the Ringo Zone. Target 3 contains favourable Escabrosa Formation limestones and sericite altered Jurassic intrusions and has copper mineralization at surface (historical workings.

A gravity feature identified by the recent survey is coincident with Target 3 and is now considered a high-priority exploration drilling target that measures 1,000 by 700 metres. Areas directly east and west of the Earp zone will also be drill tested as part of the Phase 2 drill program.

The Corral Copper Property is a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historical Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.

The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. Intrepid has been able to secure data from various sources which provides a solid foundation in creating geological interpretations and identifying new target areas.

The Corral Copper Property is comprised of the Excelsior Property, the CCCI Properties, the Sara Claim Group and the MAN Property. The company has completed the acquisition of the Excelsior Property and Sara Claim Group through purchase and sale agreements. The company has the right to acquire the corporate group that holds the CCCI properties through an option agreement. The company has the right to acquire the MAN property through an option agreement.

Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.

Intrpid is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona).

Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America.

Share this article