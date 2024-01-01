Intrepid Metals drills 11.17% copper over 05.20 metres at Corral Copper Property, Arizona

Share this article

Intrepid Metals Corp. [TSXV-INTR; OTCQB-IMTCF] reported results from the first 12 diamond drill holes from its initial drill program on its Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona. The favourable results from the first 12 holes confirm the 3-km-long trend of near surface carbonate replacement (CRD) and related supergene enrichment oxide copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization in the Holliday, Earp and Ringo zones, which falls within Intrepid’s private property consisting of patented mining claims and additional surface rights. The planned 5,000 metres diamond drill program is ongoing within the three main mineralized zones on the property.

Highlights: 193.15 metres of 0.68% Copper and 0.33 g/t gold (0.83% Copper Equivalent (CuEq)) from 27.00 to 220.15 metres in Hole CC24_011, including 105.20 metres of 1.17% Cu and 0.55 g/t gold (1.42% CuEq); 48.85 metres of 2.24% Cu and 0.97 g/t Au (2.58% CuEq) and 3.90m of 6.80% Cu and 1.02 g/t Au (6.54% CuEq).

Hole CC24_001 returned 124.00m of 0.52% Cu and 0.35 gpt Au (0.73% CuEq) from 10 to 134.00m, including 100.35m of 0.57% Cu and 0.41 gpt Au (0.81% CuEq) and 4.00m of 2.70% Cu and 0.89 gpt Au (3.06% CuEq).

Hole CC24_012 returned 159.65m of 0.57% Cu and 0.22 gpt Au (0.64% CuEq) from 28.35 to 188.00m, including 40.45m of 0.97% Cu and 0.40 gpt Au (1.11% CuEq) and 3.85m of 3.34% Cu and 1.54 gpt Au (3.86% CuEq).

“The results from the first 12 drill holes returned long runs of robust CRD style mineralization punctuated by highly attractive high-grade intervals of copper-gold-silver-zinc, which confirms our confidence in the economic potential of the property,” stated Ken Brophy, CEO. “Additional drilling will be completed at Corral Copper to further confirm historical copper-gold-silver-zinc grade and continuity and to lay the foundation for future exploration drilling designed to expand the Holliday, Earp and Ringo zones along strike and at depth and to identify a possible porphyry copper source for this mineralization.”

“The results from the first holes of our initial drill program at Corral Copper reaffirms our belief in the full potential of the Property,” says Mark Morabito, Founder and Chair of Intrepid. “We remain confident in the remainder of this drill program and look forward to returning more results to the market in the weeks ahead. In addition, we look forward to leveraging the data gained from the current program to propel the project forward and continue to add shareholder value.”

Chris Osterman, geological advisor to the company, commented, “The quantity and tenor of gold in our intersections sets Corral Copper apart from typical Arizona copper deposits. The economic geology of the Ringo Zone is significant because drilling has yielded tens of meters of massive and semi-massive magnetite and hematite below the copper zones that open new possibilities on the origin of the deposit, as well as providing opportunities to guide future geophysical work and drill targeting.”

Intrepid has completed 18 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 3,300m as part of a planned 5,000m program within its private lands at Corral Copper. Intrepid is drill testing a 3.5 by 1.5 km copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralized footprint to demonstrate its potential to host economic CRD, skarn, and related porphyry copper mineralization.

The Corral Copper Property includes the Holliday, Earp and Ringo zones which are related zones of discontinuously outcropping, locally high grade CRD and skarn related mineralization and associated supergene enrichment mineralization that are interpreted to have formed in the distal porphyry copper geological environment. Please refer to footnotes for details regarding assumptions for metal equivalent calculations and true widths.

