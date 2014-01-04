InZinc Mining drills 3.5% zinc over 3.6 metres at Indy, British Columbia

Share this article

InZinc Mining Ltd. [IZN-TSXV] reported initial results from the 2022 drill program at the 100%-optioned Indy zinc and precious metals exploration project located 100 km southeast of Prince George, central British Columbia. Drill hole IB22-025 successfully tested the southern extension of near surface high-grade mineralization discovered at the B-9 target in the company’s inaugural drill program in 2018. Additional 2022 drill results from the B-9 target and the new northern targets (Keel and Echo Central) at Indy are pending, depending on lab turnaround.

Five holes were drilled at the B-9 target in 2022 (699 m), across and extending the area where near surface, high-grade mineralization (12.33% zinc, 3.0% lead, 24.5 g/t silver over 6.3 metres) was discovered in 2018. Approximately 400 metres of the 900-metre long target has been explored by shallow, wide spaced drilling. The 900-metre long B-9 target is the southern portion of the 1.8-km long Anomaly B target. Four additional 2022 holes at B-9 are pending results.

Hole IB22-025 Highlights: Two separate, shallow mineralized zones (77-93 m vertically below surface), intersected 2.8% Zn, 0.6% Pb, 3.8 g/t Ag / 3.0 m;

3.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 6.4 g/t Ag / 3.6 m. B-9 target mineralization extended 50 metres to depth and up to 100 m to the south.

Consistent with mineralized geology seen 50 metres and 100 metres to the north in 2018 drilling. Mineralization remains open for expansion south and at depth. Additional holes are pending results.

Four holes (IB22-012 to 015 totaling 564 m) were completed across the 500 metres length at the Fox East silver target in 2022. These holes returned anomalous silver results but no significant economic mineralization. Fox East is located approximately 6 km north of the B-9 target.

In late 2021, a Canadian subsidiary of South32 Ltd. [SOUHY– OTC, ASX, LSE, JSE] acquired by staking 20,300 hectares (203 km2) of mineral claims adjoining and on trend to the northwest of Indy. These claims were recently renewed. South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company producing bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America.

InZinc is an active explorer and through earn-in, equity and royalty interests is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. Since the 2018 discovery of high-grade, near surface mineralization at the Indy project, InZinc has outlined over 10 km of high quality exploration base and precious metals targets and has expanded its mineral tenure to 200 km2 in a new and unexplored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada.

InZinc has a significant equity investment in ASX-listed American West Metals which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, Inzinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West’s West Desert project.





Share this article