InZinc Mining further expands shallow mineralization at Indy Sedex Project, central British Columbia

InZinc Mining Ltd. [TSXV: IZN] reported an additional four drill holes from 2025 exploration diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-barite) project, located 90 km southeast of Prince George, central British Columbia, Canada. Results from these shallow drill holes (four previously reported, total of 11 drilled), exploring the western expansion and southern extension of near surface mineralization at the B-9 Zone, are summarized below. An additional three drill holes are pending results.

2025 Results – Highlights of B-9 Western Expansion Drilling – Drill Hole IB25-032: Widest shallow intersection to date averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m from 29.9 m downhole. Includes high-grade zone averaging 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 31.0 m downhole.

Intersection is located 30 metres up-dip (west) of 2018 massive sulphide discovery (IB18-009, previously released) averaging 8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 metres from 78.1 metres downhole. Results from a hole testing the down-dip projection are pending.

B-9 Zone – Near Surface Trend Extension to 700 metres: Four shallow drill holes IB25-030, IB25-031, IB25-032 and IB25-033 encountered mineralization at the principal horizon, expanding the western mineralization and increasing the B-9 trend to greater than 700 metres in length. Remains open for further exploration at depth and along trend.

Drilling to date has discovered two shallow massive sulphide (high-grade) areas, 250 metres apart, within a broader zone of the same stratigraphy but lesser grade mineralization. Both the southern and northern areas of massive sulphides remain open for expansion.

B-9 mineralized zone extended up-dip (West) and along strike (North and South) – now traced for 700 metres and remains open. Four shallow drill holes IB25-030, IB25-031, IB25-032 and IB25-033 encountered mineralization at the principal horizon, successfully expanding the up-dip (western) projection of the B-9 Zone. Including recently announced extensions to the north (see NR2025-04), the B-9 mineralized trend has been extended to over 700 m in length and remains open for further exploration along trend and at depth

Sedex District in Central BC: The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 km2 and a 30 km length of under-explored strata in central British Columbia. The Indy project is well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

The near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver and barite) discovered across the 7.5 km Main Trend at Indy is typical of worldwide Sedex deposits and districts. These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products.

InZinc is exploring its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia. The company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West’s West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

