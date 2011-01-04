Irving Resources drills 7.39 g/t gold over 8.58 metres at Omu, Japan

Share this article

Irving Resources Inc. [IRV-CSE; IRVRF-OTCQX] reported that both diamond drill holes completed at the Omui mine site, part of the 100%-controlled Omu gold-silver vein project, Hokkaido, Japan have encountered high-grade veins.

Summary of winter diamond drill holes completed at Omui mine site: Highlighted vein intercepts from the two holes completed at Omui mine site during winter 2022 include 7.39 g/t gold and 10.07 g/t silver (7.52 g/t AuEq – Gold Equivalent) over 8.58 metres within 4.44 g/t gold and 14.97 g/t silver (4.63 g/t AuEq) over 15.25 metrres, and a second interval of 7.55 g/t gold and 155.00 g/t silver (9.49 g/t AuEq) over 0.79 metrres in hole 22OMI-001; 9.60 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver (10.39 g/t AuEq) over 0.71 metres, a second intercept of 13.75 g/t gold and 23.13 g/t silver (14.04 g/t AuEq) over 1.07 metres, and a third intercept of 12.50 g/t gold and 8.34 g/t silver (12.60 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 metre in hole 22OMI-002.

Veins encountered in holes 22OMI-001 and 22OMI-002 are thought to belong to the same network of high-grade veins encountered in this area by holes completed prior to COVID-19 in the latter half of 2019. Veins encountered in the upper part of hole 22OMI-002 suggest the mineralized vein system at Honpi likely connects with that at Nanko about 450 metres to the south, which would be a very promising outcome.

Given the angles at which veins were intercepted in both holes, the company believes true vein widths are approximately 70-80% of drill intercept widths. These two holes were collared south of the Honpi structure and drilled northward successfully encountering veins in the footwall, or upthrown, block of this east-west fault. Neither of these two holes reached the northern hanging wall block where a buried sinter system was encountered in drilling last year.

Irving has recently been notified that its newly purchased Zinex A-5 drill has arrived at port in Hokkaido. This rig will soon be transported to Omu where it will be utilized to conduct follow-up drilling at Omui and other targets on this project.

Drilling recently resumed at Hokuryu mine site where hole 21HKR-001 is currently being deepened.

“Both holes completed at Omui in the winter of 2022 have yielded significant high-grade vein intercepts,” commented Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor and a director of Irving. “The first of two veins encountered in hole 22OMI-001 encountered a very impressive intercept of 7.52 g/t AuEq over a true width believed to be around six metres. High-grade veins encountered in the upper portion of hole 22OMI-002 occur in an area between Honpi and Nanko suggesting these two vein systems located approximately 0.5 km from one another may prove to be connected, which would be a very encouraging discovery. Although we were not able to test the hanging wall feeder zone target during this drill program, we expect to soon be testing this area with our new drill that has just reached Japan. We are very excited to continue our exploration campaign at Omui with our new in-house drill team.

“We are also very pleased to see high-grade Au-Ag intercepts in our first diamond drill hole at Hokuryu, a mine shut down abruptly in 1943 during World War II. This is the first drill hole tested at Hokuryu in many decades. Although it was temporarily halted before fully testing our target in 2021, these two vein intercepts confirm that expansion of the Hokuryu vein system is possible. We are eager to complete this hole and the rest of the Hokuryu drill program over the coming months. We are also very encouraged by what we are seeing in the first Omui drill hole of 2022 and are eager to drill more at this very important target,” added Dr. Hennigh.





