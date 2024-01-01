IsoEnergy and Purepoint J/V post 2025 exploration plans, Saskatchewan

Share this article

IsoEnergy Ltd. [TSX: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF] and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. [TSXV: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF] reported the start of their 2025 exploration program, supported by a $5,000,000 budget for the newly formed 50/50 joint venture.

The Joint Venture spans over 98,000 hectares and consolidates 10 high-valued uranium projects into three distinctive areas in Saskatchewan’s eastern Athabasca Basin: the Dorado Project, the Aurora Project and the Celeste Block.

Dorado Project – Unlocking the Potential of the Larocque Trend: Positioned along the renowned Larocque conductive corridor (the Larocque Trend), home to IsoEnergy’s Hurricane Deposit, the Dorado Project consolidates Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge and most of Full Moon into a single high-priority exploration initiative.

Exploration will focus on the high-priority target zones defined by graphitic conductors that wrap around a central granitic dome. A unified approach will integrate and re-evaluate all historical geophysical work and drill hole geology across the properties.

The Larocque Trend extends across the Turnor Lake property to the northern boundary of Full Moon, located 14 km east of the Hurricane Deposit. Drilling has revealed a shallow vertical depth to the unconformity, ranging from just 27 to 133 metres and several highly prospective yet untested zones remain. Additionally at Geiger, historical drilling intersected high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization, including 2.74% U₃O₈ over 1.2 metres in drill hole HL-50 along the H11 South conductor. Geiger is characterized by 20 km of graphitic conductors, with significant untested gaps of up to 1,000 metres, presenting exceptional exploration potential. Approximately 5,400 metres in 18 drill holes are planned for 2025.

Aurora Project – Shallow Uranium Targets Along the Athabasca Basin’s Edge: The remaining claims east of Dorado now make up the Aurora Project, including, part of Full Moon, Red Willow, and Collins Bay Extension, presenting significant near-surface uranium potential in proximity to McClean Lake mine, and Rabbit Lake mine and mill. An airborne geophysical survey is planned for 2025.

Celeste Block – Preparing Southern Targets for Exploration: Incorporates Thorburn, North Thorburn, Madison and 2Z properties, which cover portions of conductor trends east of the Cigar Lake Mine and southwest of the Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake mines. Target depth is relatively shallow as sandstone thickness ranges between 60 metres at Madison in the east to 350 metres at Thorburn in the west.

Near-term efforts will focus on drill testing recent geophysical results at Madison where sandstone cover is thin, and limited historical drilling has been completed, with just one hole drilled since 1989. Approximately 800 metres in four drill holes are planned for 2025.

“The 2025 Joint Venture program underscores our focus on advancing Dorado within the Larocque Trend, an area of exceptional potential,” said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. “While Dorado is the centerpiece of this coming year’s efforts, we are also performing critical work on the Aurora and Celeste Block projects to ensure these promising targets remain ready for future exploration. Purepoint is excited to execute on the program as the operator, with IsoEnergy’s oversight providing valuable guidance and expertise.”

IsoEnergy is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has a portfolio of advanced projects within the Athabasca Basin. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corpo., Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

