IsoEnergy begins U.S. exploration program in Utah

Share this article

IsoEnergy Ltd. [NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO] reported the launch of its 2025 U.S. exploration program, focused on advancing its uranium projects in southeast Utah. The program will begin with completion of ten surface rotary holes with core tails, totaling 15,000 feet on the Flatiron claims, located in the Henry Mountains uranium district, approximately seven miles northwest of the company’s past-producing Tony M uranium mine.

This initial drill program is designed to follow-up on historical, regional exploration conducted by Plateau Resources in the early 1980s and represents IsoEnergy’s first phase of testing at Flatiron. In addition to drilling at Flatiron, IsoEnergy will continue fieldwork at its Daneros and Sage Plain projects. This work is aimed at better defining the sedimentary framework that controls mineralization at both regional and mine scales. This geological work is expected to guide future exploration.

Philip Williams, CEO and Director, commented, “Commencing these exploration programs in Utah marks an exciting new chapter for IsoEnergy in the United States. While advancing our past-producing mines toward production remains a top priority, our geological team has also identified compelling new exploration targets that we believe are ready to be tested. Drilling will begin shortly at the Flatiron project, a large claim package in the Henry Mountains – one of Utah’s most historically productive uranium districts –situated directly on trend with known deposits. This program will be the first to evaluate high-potential targets defined by historic work but never followed up on due to unfavourable market conditions.

“Alongside our ongoing fieldwork at Daneros and Sage Plain, we believe we are building a strong foundation for future growth in the U.S. The call for secure domestic uranium supply is only intensifying, as reflected in recent discussions about expanding the U.S. Strategic Uranium Reserve, and we believe IsoEnergy is well positioned to play a meaningful role as both a near- and long-term domestic supplier.”

IsoEnergy staked the 370 lode claims that comprise the Flatiron project in 2024, later adding two Utah state leases to bring the total land position to 8,800 total acres. The Flatiron project is one of the largest contiguous land positions in the historically productive Henry Mountain District, where approximately 1.4 million lbs of U 3 O 8 has been produced from the district to date.

Strategically located along the projection of the trends of uranium mineralization from IsoEnergy’s Tony M and Bullfrog (Energy Fuels Inc. [NYSE American: UUUU; TSX: EFR]) deposits, the Flatiron project benefits from a proven geological setting. Plateau Resources, the original developers of these deposits, previously conducted wide-spaced, district-scale drilling to identify uranium mineralization concealed beneath surface cover.

These historic holes were drilled on centers of more than one-mile, with two of the highest-priority results located within the current Flatiron claims. Before Plateau Resources could advance these targets, depressed uranium prices in the 1980s forced the closure of regional mines. IsoEnergy’s upcoming drill program will be the first to follow up on this work, positioning the company to unlock growth potential in the Henry Mountain District.

The target unit for the Flatron drilling is the lowest sandstone unit of the Salt Wash Member of the Morrison Formation. This is the primary host unit across the Henry Mountain district. This distinct sandstone package contains a suitable amount of reductant material and the hydrogeologic setting for uranium mineralization of commercially viable grade. Low grades of vanadium are also expected to be encountered in the host unit.

IsoEnergy’s 2025 Utah exploration campaign will also focus on the continuing field work being conducted at the Daneros and Sage Plain properties. Like Tony M, both properties are past producers and have been on standby and ready for strategic restart.

IsoEnergy has been focused on detailed field work designed to reveal the sedimentary framework that controls the local mineralization. This work includes mapping the extent of the prospective host units, and numerous detailed measured sections of the available outcrop used to identify modern analogs of the distributary channel systems to provide a conceptual target generation framework. This information is expected to guide future exploration, including determining the most appropriate geophysical survey techniques to locate the productive units without the need for expensive and pervasive surface drilling.

IsoEnergy is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada’s Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world’s highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

Share this article