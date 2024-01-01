IsoEnergy intersects multiple areas of radioactivity at Larocque Trend, Saskatchewan

Share this article

IsoEnergy Ltd. [TSX: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF] reported the completion of its expanded summer exploration program at the Larocque East Project located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company successfully completed 30 diamond drill holes, totaling 13,015 metres, exceeding the originally budgeted 9,825 metres, along the Larocque Trend, an important regional structure that hosts the world-class Hurricane Deposit and other notable high-grade occurrences including those on Cameco/Orano’s Dawn Lake joint venture. Drilling tested multiple targets identified through Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys across 9km of the Laroque Trend on the project.

Highlights: Drilling confirmed prospectivity for additional mineralization at the project regionally through the identification of two new high priority zones (Areas D and E) and immediately adjacent to Hurricane, referred to as Hurricane East.

First pass drilling in Areas D and E returned elevated radioactivity associated with significant alteration, enhancing the prospectivity of the Project’s eastern extent.

In Area E, a 1km by 2km ANT anomaly located 8km east of Hurricane, five holes were drilled highlighted by hole LE24-192 which intersected 2.0 metres at 495 parts per million uranium partial (ppm U-p) and 3,410 counts per second (cps), including 0.5m at 1,110 ppm U-p and 7,483 cps.

In Area D, a 2.5km by 1km ANT anomaly located 8 km east of Hurricane, five holes were drilled highlighted by hole LE24-174 which intersected 3.5m, from 254m, at 26.2 ppm U-p and 257 cps and 0.2m at 1,303 cps.

These results are comparable to pre-discovery holes drilled by Cameco just 40 meters from the high-grade Hurricane Deposit, KER-11, which returned 0.5m at 518.0 ppm U-p and KER-12. The company believes this emphasizes the strong proximal potential within the geochemical halos of the known deposits, where sharply defined uranium mineralization boundaries are evident.

Drilling in Hurricane East within 600 metres of Hurricane returned elevated radioactivity, indicating potential for resource expansion.

A single hole drilled 290m east of Hurricane, LE24-188, intersected 2.1m at 1,847 cps, indicating a potential for near resource expansion.

In Area B, a 250m by 180m ANT target anomaly centred 500m east of Hurricane, seven holes were drilled. Hole LE24-165 intersected 6.0 m at 1,359 cps, including a higher-grade interval of 0.5m at 3,067 cps.

These results suggest that the Hurricane resource may remain open for further expansion.

Additional results are expected in the coming weeks with 33% of the geochemical results received to date. Initial results are highly encouraging, with strong hydrothermal alteration and elevated geochemical signatures – key indicators typically associated with uranium mineralization.

Follow up drilling commencing in January 2025 is currently anticipated with a focus on high-priority areas including D, E and Hurricane East, as well as additional first pass drilling in other untested ANT anomalies.

Dr. Dan Brisbin, Vice President Exploration, commented, “Our summer drill results at Larocque East are highly encouraging. The structural disruption, bleaching, desilicification and clay alteration intersected within and adjacent to the ANT velocity anomalies are all hallmarks of Athabasca uranium deposits. The significantly anomalous radioactivity and sandstone uranium geochemistry are indicative of the fertility of these alteration zones; and several kilometres of strike length along graphitic-pyritic conductor corridors east of the Hurricane Deposit provide ample exploration space for potential additional discoveries along the Hurricane trend.”

The Larocque Trend is a northeast-trending regional structural feature that extends over 160 km, hosting numerous anomalous uranium occurrences. Most notably, it is home to the Hurricane Deposit, a discovery that has significantly enhanced the prospectivity of the entire trend, further underscoring its potential for additional high-grade uranium discoveries.

Recent exploration drilling and geophysical programs have successfully defined the alteration and geochemical footprint of the Hurricane Deposit. While the mineralized footprint is relatively small—ranging from 20 to 125 meters wide, 375 metres long, and 2 to 12 metres thick, it is hosted within a much larger zone of hydrothermal clay alteration, spanning up to 500 metres wide, 1 km long, and 200 to 300 metres thick. Within this broader alteration zone, the boundaries of the uranium mineralization are remarkably sharp and have been precisely delineated by drilling.

The company announced that Dr. Darryl Clark, Executive Vice President of Exploration and Development, has resigned to pursue new opportunities. Dr. Clark will, however, continue to support the exploration team in his new role as Technical Advisor.

Dr. Dan Brisbin has assumed accountability for IsoEnergy’s exploration activities in Canada, USA, and Australia. Dan has 45 years exploration and mine geology experience, including 20 years in the Athabasca Basin and other uranium districts. He holds a PhD in economic geology from Queen’s University and is a Professional Geoscientist in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

IsoEnergy is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S., and Australia, at varying stages of development, providing near, medium, and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East Project in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world’s highest grade Indicated uranium Mineral Resource.

