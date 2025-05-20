Ivanhoe expects seismic activity to continue at DRC mine

Share this article

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. [IVN-TSX, IVPAF-OTC] on Monday released an operational update on its Kamoa-Kakula Copper mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the temporary suspension of operations at the underground mine as first announced on May 20, 2025.

It said Kamoa-Kakula’s 2025 production and cost guidance, along with the ramp up schedule for the direct-to-blister smelter, have been withdrawn pending review. Ivanhoe said it will provide further updates as more information is available.

The company said seismic activity at the Kakula underground mine has continued to occur intermittently over the past few days. Given the recent seismic activity, underground activities were suspended again on Saturday, May 25, 2025, with employees safely brought above ground and mobile equipment removed from the mine workings. “The safety of employees and contractors is paramount, and zero lost time injuries have been reported,’’ the company said in a press release. “Preliminary indications are that seismic activity at the Kakula underground could potentially continue for weeks, which would inhibit access to the mine and prolong the temporary suspension of operations at Kakula.’’

Ivanhoe shares sank on the news, easing 16.18% $2.08 to $10.77. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of $20.95 to $9.79.

The Kamoa-Kakula copper mine is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Ltd., (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic (20%). It is a very large, near-surface, flat-lying, stratiform copper deposit with adjacent prospective exploration areas within the Central African Copperbelt, approximately 25 kilometres west of the town of Kolwezi, and about 270 kilometres west of the provincial capital of Lubumbashi.

The company said as a result of the impact on underground pumping and electrical infrastructure, to date, there has been an increase in water inflow levels into the Kakula underground mine. Kamoa Copper, with support from Ivanhoe and Zijin Mining, is currently preparing detailed dewatering plans, including the acquisition of additional pumping equipment to increase the pumping capacity and allow for dewatering from surface.

Kamoa-Kakula began producing copper concentrates in May 2021 and began commercial production in July, 2021. On June 10, 2024, first concentrate production from the Phase 3.0 concentrator was achieved months ahead of schedule.

On Monday, the company said mining activities at the Kamoa underground mine and the adjacent Phase 3 concentrator continue to operate normally.

The company was in the news recently when it said the phase 3 concentrator at the company’s Kamoa-Kakula Copper complex had reached commercial production and is now milling at a name plate processing rate of 5.0 million tonnes annually.

In July, 2024, Kamoa-Kakula’s Phase 1, 2, and 3 concentrators achieved a combined monthly production rate of 36,000 tonnes of copper.

