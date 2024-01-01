Ivanhoe Mines announces US$500 million Qatar investment

Share this article

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. [IVN-TSX, IVPAF-OTC] Executive Co-Chair and President Robert Friedland and CEO Marna Cloete have announced a US$500 million investment from Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar.

Under the terms of the investment, Ivanhoe will issue 57.5 million common shares to QIA by way of a private placement priced at $12 per share, leaving QIA with approximately a 4.0% Ivanhoe’s issued and outstanding shares.

Ivanhoe shares edged up 0.30% or $0.04 to $13.23. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of $20.95 to $8.76.

Ivanhoe said it plans to use to proceeds to advance growth opportunities related to exploration and development, and mining of critical minerals, as well as for general corporate purposes.

“This landmark investment by the Qatar Investment Authority is a powerful endorsement of Ivanhoe Mines’ vision to be a leading supplier of critical metals that will drive the electrification of the global economy, development of new energy infrastructure, and growth of advanced technologies like large scale data centres and AI,’’ said Friedland.

At the closing of the investment, QIA and Ivanhoe Mines will enter into an investor rights agreement which entitles QIA to certain rights customary for a transaction of this nature, including board representation and information rights, should its ownership rise above 10% and anti-dilution rights. The investor rights agreement also imposes certain customary transfer restrictions on QIA.

Under an existing rights agreement between Ivanhoe and CITIC Metal Africa Investments Ltd. and Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., respectively, each of CITIC and Zijin will have the right to acquire common shares in Ivanhoe at the same issue price as QIA to maintain their equity interest in Ivanhoe.

Ivanhoe is focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ultra-high grade Kipushi zinc-copper-gernanium-silver mine, also located in the DRC and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodiium-copper mine in South Africa. Platreef is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Kamoa-Kakula copper mine is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Ltd., (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic (20%). It is a very large, near-surface, flat-lying, stratiform copper deposit with adjacent prospective exploration areas within the Central African Copperbelt, approximately 25 kilometres west of the town of Kolwezi, and about 270 kilometres west of the provincial capital of Lubumbashi.

Ivanhoe is exploring for copper in its highly-prospective, 54%-100%-owned exploration licenses in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in hew horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan and Zambia.

