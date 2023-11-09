Ivanhoe Mines responds to reports of DRC trucker strike

55 mins ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. [TSX-IVN, OTC-IVPAF] has responded to media reports pertaining to the status of trucking shipments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in relation to a third-party labour dispute.

The company said operations at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper mine complex have continued as normal, and as of November 9, 2023, major shipments took place from the mine gate, with further shipments taking place today (Friday) and onward.

“Ivanhoe Mines’ management is working pro-actively with the DRC government and local authorities to mitigate any potential interim effects on the outbound shipping, but does not anticipate any material impact on Kamoa-Kakula’s operations.

Ivanhoe was responding to a report that a trucker strike in the DRC is blocking exports of copper and cobalt mined by producers including Glencore Plc and China’s CMOC Group. Published reports said the drivers have refused to transport the metals, which are key to the global green-energy transition, from the mining hub of Kolwezi since last week.

They are demanding an additional $700 per journey as danger pay, according to a Bloomberg report that was published in a Scotiabank newsletter. Almost all the material is trucked by road from south-eastern Congo to Zambia, destined for ports in South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique. Bloomberg reported that the strike by drivers, who are mainly from Zambia and Tanzania, is impacting shipments from major mines operated by companies such as Glencore, CMOC and Ivanhoe Mines.

Ivanhoe recently released an updated current and future greenhouse gas (GHG) emission assessment of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company said the assessment confirms that Kamoa-Kakula is the market-leading major copper producer in terms of GHG emissions. This is partially due to the incredibly high-grade orebodies at Kamoa-Kakula with ore milled at an average grade of 5.5% in 2022, roughly ten times higher than the estimated average copper head grade globally of 0.6%.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), China’s Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Ltd. (0.8%), and the DRC government (20%). It already ranks among the world’s biggest copper mines, with peak annual production expected to exceed 700,000 tonnes.

On Thursday, Ivanhoe shares were unchanged at $10.06. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $14.01 and $9.35.

“The world is waking up to the fact that copper is the undisputed metal of electrification, with even conservative forecasts predicting that demand will double in size by 2035, based on massive requirements from renewable energy generation, grid-scale transmission and storage infrastructure, and the electrification of mass transportation,’’ said Ivanhoe Mines Executive Co-Chair Robert Friedland.

Ivanhoe Mines shares eased 0.88% or $0.09 to $10.13 on Friday. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $14.01 and $9.88.


Share this article

More Stories

Usha Resources closes financing, identifies drill targets at White Willow, Ontario

4 mins ago Staff Writer

Golden Independence plans name change to Nexus Uranium

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Central Iron Ore starts RC drill program at South Darlot, Australia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Africa: a treasure trove of mineral opportunities

21 hours ago Resource World

Osisko Gold names Jason Attew as CEO, shares rally

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Platinex makes new gold discovery at Heenan Mallard Project, Ontario

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Usha Resources closes financing, identifies drill targets at White Willow, Ontario

4 mins ago Staff Writer

Ivanhoe Mines responds to reports of DRC trucker strike

55 mins ago Staff Writer

Golden Independence plans name change to Nexus Uranium

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Central Iron Ore starts RC drill program at South Darlot, Australia

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Africa: a treasure trove of mineral opportunities

21 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.