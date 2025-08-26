Japan Gold starts next phase of Mizobe drilling, Japan

Share this article

Japan Gold Corp. [TSXV: JG; OTCQB: JGLDF] reported the start of the next phase of diamond drilling at the 100% held Mizobe Project located in the Hokusatsu district on the southern island of Kyushu, one of Japan’s most prospective epithermal gold areas. The drill program consists of a total of 4 holes for approximately 1,600 metres.

Previous drilling at Mizobe (completed through the Barrick Alliance), confirmed the presence of gold mineralization underneath post mineralization. Best intercepts include: 10.0m at 4.27 g/t Au from 122.75m (MZDD23-003) and 4.0m at 1.60 g/t Au from 36.5m (MZDD23-004).

Mineralization is associated with localized zones of silification, clay-pyrite alteration, narrow zones of hydrothermal brecciation and anomalous arsenic and antimony. This style of alteration and geochemical association is interpreted to represent the upper or peripheral parts of an epithermal system.

The 2025 Mizobe drill program is designed to test for higher grade mineralization below these intercepts, as well as testing resistivity and chargeability defined from the 2023 Induced Polarization survey.

Jason Letto, VP Exploration, said, “This phase of drilling is designed to build on the encouraging results from the 2023 campaign, leverage historical data, geophysics, geochemistry, and structural interpretation to refine targeting and to increase our understanding of the mineralized system at Mizobe. We are systematically testing an area within proximity of the 14 million ounce Hishikari gold mine and look forward to advancing Mizobe and other prospects in the Hokusatsu district.”

The Mizobe Project is located in the Hokusatsu district of southern Kyushu in a similar geological setting to the Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Hishikari Mine, located 23 km to the north. Hishikari is one of the world’s highest-grade gold mines and currently Japan’s only active large-scale producing gold mine. The Hokusatsu district has produced more than 13 million ounces of gold from several mines and remains one of the most prospective regions in Japan.

The company entered into a Services Agreement dated August 26, 2025 with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group under which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the company.

Under terms of the CanaCom Agreement, marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$100,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz.

Japan Gold is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world.

The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Mining Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corp.

Share this article