Jourdan Resources drills 0.82% Li2O over 8 metres at Vallee, Quebec

Jourdan Resources Inc. [JOR-TSXV; 2JR1-FSE] has published the final set of assay results of its summer/fall 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallee lithium project, located 35 km north of Val d’Or , Quebec, Canada. Results from the final 13 holes have been received following the results of 19 holes disclosed in the company’s previous news releases dated January 28, 2023, and February 15, 2023.

These final assay results confirm that the lithium-bearing pegmatite system at Vallee remains open for expansion to the east along strike, down dip and to the south of the 2021 and 2022 drill holes.

The company and its partner, North American Lithium Inc. (NAL, a majority owned subsidiary of Sayona Mining Ltd. [SYAXF-OTCQB]), recently announced the intention to commence a 24,000-metre drilling program to commence in May on the Vallee project with the objective of expanding and defining sufficient mineral resources to supply increased tonnages to the NAL concentrator located adjacent to the property. NAL’s concentrator commenced processing operations on February 27, 2023, and the first spodumene concentrate produced from the plant was announced in March, 2023.

“I am excited by the results of the 2022 drill program at Vallee,” said Jourdan’s president and CEO, Rene Bharti. “Not only did our program define the presence of significant lithium-bearing pegmatites along trend from Sayona’s NAL mine, but also the strong possibility of further growing the mineralization in the immediate area through our previously announced and upcoming drilling program. Our partnership with Sayona and the location of Vallee’s mineralization adjacent to their mining operations certainly puts Jourdan’s shareholders in an envious position in the race to become Canada’s next lithium producer.”

Five of the holes reported in this last set of assay results encountered lithium concentrations exceeding 0.50% Li 2 O (lithium oxide). Highlights from this batch of samples were from the bottom half of hole VAL22-8-5, which encountered 0.82% Li 2 O over eight m from 125 to 133 metres. Previously, the company announced in its February 15, 2023, news release that an intersection from the top half of hole VAL-22-8-5 intersected 13.6 metres of 0.50% Li 2 O from 89 metres to 102.6 metres.

These results confirm the presence of a new northern high-grade, lithium-bearing pegmatite that has been traced by drilling over a strike length of over 300 metres and remains open at depth and to the east along strike. This new lithium-bearing pegmatite intersected in VAL22-8-5 and main pegmatite swarm to the immediate south had both not been previously identified before the company’s 2021 and 2022 drill programs.

The 2022 summer/fall drilling program was conducted to the east of the company’s previous drill programs and targeted the eastern and southeastern extension of the known spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm. The company intends to use the results of the drilling and assaying and the coming 2023 program to update its geological model and to help the company establish an initial mineral resource estimate at the Vallee property.





