Juggernaut Announces Closing of Charity Flow-through Financing for $3,800,000

Share this article

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) further to its May 24th, 2024, June 5th, 2024 and June 7th, 2024, news releases, Juggernaut is pleased to report that after receiving final approve from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has closed its institutionally supported oversubscribed charity flow-through private placement financing (the “Financing”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,799,613.49. The use of funds from this financing will be to drill ~5000 meters on Juggernaut’s 100% controlled Bingo and Midas properties, targeting prolific high-grade Copper and Gold at the surface.

The Company has issued 31,272,539 Charity flow-through units (“CFT Units”), priced at $0.1215 each for gross proceeds of $3,799,613.49. Each CFT Unit consists of one flow-through common share plus one common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at $0.14 for a thirty-six-month period.

The CFT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the CFT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favor of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2024.

The Company has paid cash finders’ fees totaling $36,361.03 and issued 484,814 non-transferable broker warrants exercisable at $0.14 for three years.

All securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to a four-month plus one-day hold.

This investment, with the ongoing support and interest from globally recognized Institutions and senior miners, is a strong endorsement that clearly demonstrates the significant near-term expansion discovery potential of our 100% controlled properties—highlighting just one recent discovery on Bingo where multiple drill holes intersected high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralization along an extensive north-trending, west-dipping, shear-hosted vein with grades up to 11.42 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag and 2.72 % Cu) over 5.11 meters, including 19.69 gpt AuEq (13.05 gpt Au, 24.93 gpt Ag and 4.70 % Cu) over 2.90 meters. The shear-hosted vein at the Bingo Main Zone is partially exposed at surfaces for over 600 meters, and only the main outcrop has been drill-tested to date, leaving the system open in all directions.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a precious and base metals project generator in the geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Canada, focused on the prolific geologic setting of northwestern British Columbia encompassing the Golden Triangle.

Qualified Person Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Juggernaut Exploration’s projects. He supervised the preparation of and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

View Juggernaut videos by Clicking Here.

For more information, please contact

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

604-559-8028

info@juggernautexploration.com

www.juggernautexploration.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Share this article