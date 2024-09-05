Juggernaut Drills Extensive Sulphide Mineralization Averaging 7.32 Meters Wide Over 700 Meters That Remains Open on 100 % Controlled Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Share this article

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that considerable sulphide mineralization averaging 7.32 m wide in the form of moderate to semi-massive chalcopyrite, cobaltite and native copper has been intersected in multiple drill holes over 700 m of strike that remains open on its 100 % controlled Bingo property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The strong mineralization mainly occurs in breccias within a shear zone hosted in a gabbro unit that shows extensive potassic alteration in the northeast part of the Bingo property, indicating the proximity to a potential porphyry feeder source to this large mineralizing system. The 2024 drill program has been completed and consisted of 3464 meters drilled in 24 holes from 7 pad locations. All assays are currently pending.

Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states, “It is exciting to see continued success from the drill bit and from the ground crews on Bingo. With the strong drill intercepts of semi-massive to massive sulphides and substantial potassic alteration from the 2024 drill program, as well as the numerous new outcrops identified on the surface, we believe we have only begun to scratch the tip of the iceberg. With much anticipation, we look forward to announcing assay results in the near future, once everything has been received, compiled, and interpreted.”

2024 Drilling Highlights:

Multiple drill holes from 7 drill pads spread over 700 m of strike that remains open have intersected significant moderate, semi-massive and/or massive sulphide mineralization consisting of chalcopyrite, cobaltite and native copper, as well as compelling potassic alteration. Bingo 2024 Map

All holes drilled on the Bingo Main Zone have intersected substantial moderate, semi-massive and/or massive chalcopyrite, cobaltite and native copper mineralization in a shear-hosted vein with an average width of 7.32 meters over 350 m of strike and remain open. Pad 1 – BI-24-11 intersected 11.66 m of moderate, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization from 30.75 m to 42.41 m, within and envelope of 32.35 m of disseminated sulphides from 30.25 to 63.10 m. Comparison Bi-23-01 BI-24-11 Pad 2 – BI-24-14 intersected 4.84 m of moderate, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization from 8.61 m to 13.45 m, within and envelope of 11.95 m of disseminated sulphides from 1.50 to 13.45 m. Comparison Bi-23-01 BI-24-14 Pad 3 – BI-24-20 intersected 5.46 m of moderate, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization from 15.54 m to 21.00 m, within and envelope of 20.40 m of disseminated sulphides from 0.60 to 21.00 m. Comparison Bi-23-01 BI-24-20

All exploratory holes drilled to the west and northwest of the Bingo Main Zone have intersected substantial potassic alteration increasing towards the north as well as sulphide mineralization, effectively extending the strike of the known mineralized system to 700 m that remains open. K-Spar Alteration Pad 5 – BI-24-23 intersected 6.99 meters of substantial K-Spar alteration from 14.83 m to 21.82 m. Pad 6 – BI-24-29 intersected 32.05 meters of substantial K-Spar alteration from 47.60 m to 79.65 m. Pad 7 – BI-24-31 intersected 151.45 meters of substantial K-Spar alteration from 33.05 m to 184.50 m.

Mineralization consists of moderate (3-6 %), semi-massive (6-10 %) and/or massive (>10 %) chalcopyrite, cobaltite and/or native copper shear-hosted brecciated quartz vein hosted in a gabbro unit. Sulphides generally occur as infill patches within the quartz breccia, aggregations and stringers. Cobaltite and native copper occur as millimeter to centimeter size blebs within the breccia and/or vein material.

The potassic alteration observed to the west and north of the Bingo Main Zone consists of patchy replacement of groundmass by K-Spar and often contains veinlets and stringers of pyrite and/or chalcopyrite, indicating a potential porphyry system at depth.

The successful 2024 drill program has been completed with 3464 m drilled in 24 holes from 7 drill pads spread over 700 m. This drill program aimed at expanding the known extent of the mineralization confirmed in 2023 as well as exploring new targets to the west and north of the known Bingo Main Zone. The system remains open along strike and to depth, providing excellent additional discovery potential. All assays are currently pending.

Mapping and prospecting conducted on the property during the 2024 season resulted in the discovery of multiple new outcrops in the Double Down Hinge Zone area that remains open containing semi-massive chalcopyrite, pyrite and cobalt-rich sulphide mineralization as well as native copper. Geologic Map ; Bingo 2024 Map

The newly discovered mineralized shear zone located on the Double Down Hinge Zone is up to 10 meters wide, is exposed for 300 m along strike and has a dip of 40 to the southwest and remains open. In addition to strong sulphide mineralization, this zone also displays extensive potassic alteration, suggesting proximity to a deep-seated potential porphyry feeder source. Outcrop 1 ; Outcrop 2 ; Outcrop 3 ; Outcrop 4

A newly discovered shear zone located north of the Double Down Hinge Zone extends for more than 100 m and is over 2 meters wide and contains chalcopyrite, bornite, native copper and molybdenite mineralization and remains open, providing additional strong drill targets for 2025. New Showing

High-grade gold-silver-copper-cobalt mineralization as well as K-Spar alteration has been intersected in multiple drill holes and outcrops along a north trending, west-dipping, shear hosted vein within a 700 meter by 400 meter precious metal rich mineralized corridor that remains open.

Drill highlights from 2023 include BI-23-01 which intersected 12.09 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag, 2.72 % Cu and 1624 ppm Co) over 5.11 meters, while surface grab samples assayed up to 13.4 gpt Au with the same type of mineralization observed in the 2024 drill core.

Pending assay results, the Company is planning a geophysical survey to determine the extent and geometry of the mineralization, particularly focusing on the most recent discoveries in the northern part of the property in preparation for follow up drilling in 2025.

All holes drilled on the Bingo Main Zone have intersected substantial moderate, semi-massive and/or massive chalcopyrite, cobaltite and native copper mineralization in a shear-hosted vein with an average width of 7.32 meters over 350 m of strike and remain open.

Table 1: Drill hole highlights from the 2024 on the Bingo Main Zone

All exploratory holes drilled to the west and northwest of the Bingo Main Zone have intersected substantial potassic alteration increasing towards the north as well as sulphide mineralization, effectively extending the strike of the known mineralized system to 700 m that remains open.

Table 2: Drill hole highlights from the 2024 with K-Spar alteration

Mapping and prospecting conducted on the property during the 2024 season resulted in the discovery of multiple new outcrops in the Double Down Hinge Zone area that remains open containing semi-massive chalcopyrite, pyrite and cobalt-rich sulphide mineralization as well as native copper. The Double Down Hinge Zone located 1 km to the north of the Bingo Main Zone has been identified in an airborne magnetic survey. This fold shows the same orientation and characteristics as the fold observed at the Bingo Main Zone. A fault separates the two folds potentially indicating that the two structures are in fact the same fold that has been displaced, confirmed by the gold-silver-copper mineralization found in the Double Down Hinge Zone. The newly discovered mineralized shear zone located on the Double Down Hinge Zone is up to 10 meters wide, is exposed for 300 m along strike and has a dip of 40 to the southwest and remains open. In addition to strong sulphide mineralization, this zone also displays extensive potassic alteration, suggesting proximity to a deep-seated potential porphyry feeder source. A newly discovered shear zone located north of the Double Down Hinge Zone extends for more than 100 m and is over 2 meters wide and contains chalcopyrite, bornite, native copper and molybdenite mineralization and remains open, providing additional strong drill targets for 2025.

Pending assay results, the Company is planning a geophysical survey to determine the extent and geometry of the mineralization, particularly focusing on the most recent discoveries in the northern part of the property in preparation for follow up drilling in 2025.

Highlights from the high-grade gold Bingo property:

Bingo is located in the Eskay Rift in an evolving gold district in a world-class geologic setting within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, host to several multi-million-ounce gold deposits confirming the untapped discovery potential that remains while vast areas of newly exposed bedrock are exposed due to recent snowpack and glacial abatement.

Gold mineralization in drill samples and surface outcrops, stream sediment geochemistry, ground magnetic survey, soil sampling and other lines of evidence confirm strong gold-mineralization potential on the property.

Mineralization is characterized by moderate, semi-massive and massive sulphide in the form of aggregates and stockwork of chalcopyrite, cobalt-sulphides, native copper and pyrite from a shear hosted vein along which gold-silver-copper rich fluids intruded and altered the host rock.

Recently, a new fold located 1 kilometer to the north of the Bingo Main Zone named the Double Down Hinge Zone has been mapped. This fold shows the same orientation and characteristics as the fold observed at the Bingo Main Zone. A fault separates the two folds potentially indicating that the two structures are in fact the same fold that has been displaced, confirmed by the gold-silver-copper mineralization found in the Double Down Hinge Zone.

The Bingo property is located in a fertile area in the southern part of the Golden Triangle surrounded by a number of known deposits, including Anyox, Surebet, Dolly Varden, Porter Idaho, Premier, and more.

The Bingo property has an area of 989 hectares and is located 45 km SSW of Stewart, BC and 28 km W of Kitsault, and only 12 km to tidewater landing and roads in the historic mining town of Anyox providing for cost effective exploration. The Bingo Main Zone contains gold mineralized grab, chip and channel samples along the axial plane of a fold hinge over an area of 700 meters x 400 meters in a region of recent glacial retreat and permanent snowpack abatement located within the Eskay Rift region of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. High-grade gold from surface grab samples assayed up to 9.79 gpt Au. Channel samples assayed up to 1.77 gpt Au and 0.20 % Cu over 4.85 meters and 1.48 gpt Au and 0.37 % Cu over 3.2 meters, respectively. Drill highlights include BI-23-01 which intersected 12.09 gpt AuEq (7.57 gpt Au, 20.23 gpt Ag, 2.72 % Cu and 1624 ppm Co) over 5.11 meters. The Bingo property has strong similarities to Goliath Resources’ Surebet Project located further to the east, including same mineralogy, textures and structures.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut’s key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

Oriented NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX Deposit. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog Geo and QGIS software and data from the 2017-2022 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples, including core, rock grabs, channels, and talus samples, are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

Some of the reported data is historical in nature and is a compilation of third-party data from previous operators. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled. In addition, the reader is cautioned that proximity to known mineralization does not guarantee similar mineralization will exist on the properties.

For more information, please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604)-559-8028

www.juggernautexploration.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

