Juggernaut Reports New High-Grade Gold Discovery on the 11 Km Highway of Gold with Up to 79 G/t (2.54 Oz/t) Gold from Over 200 Polymetallic Veins in the Eldorado Porphyry System on Big One Property – Drill Ready – Golden Triangle, BC.

Share this article

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report a new discovery with assays up to 79.01 g/t Au (2.54 oz/t Au) and 3157.89 g/t Ag (101.5 oz/t Ag), from >200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that remain open. These veins were identified along the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property; additional assays are pending. The discovery is located in a glacial and snowpack abatement area adjacent to the world-class gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The property covers 33,693 hectares in world-class geologic terrain with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Big One property is 100 % controlled by the B-ALL Syndicate, a private precious metals project generator of which Juggernaut Exploration is a significant stakeholder.

BigOne Video

Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states, “Results from 2024 B-ALL Syndicate exploration program far exceeded the technical team’s expectations as demonstrated by the discovery of the extensive Eldorado porphyry system and the 11 km Highway of Gold on the Big One property that contains multiple high-grade gold-silver polymetallic veins on surface that remain open, are drill ready and indicated to be part of a much larger precious and base metal porphyry system or systems at depth. To have 100 % control over a district-scale property of this caliber located in world-class geologic terrane in close proximity to a tier 1 deposit the likes of Galore Creek is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With ~95 % of the Big One property remaining unexplored and hosting vast areas of newly exposed outcrop due to glacial and snowpack retreat, it provides for excellent additional discovery potential. Juggernaut’s management is pleased that the company has a significant stake in the B-ALL Syndicate and its assets as a project like Big One is a very rare opportunity that has already garnered significant interest from many key strategic investors and is certain to be fully funded, if not oversubscribed, by the company that is fortunate enough to have an option to earn a 100% interest in this amazing new discovery.”

ELDORADO PORPHRYRY SYSTEM/ 11 KM HIGHWAY OF GOLD HIGHLIGHTS

Whopper vein: grab samples from 5 m wide quartz-sulphide vein hosted in an 8 m wide mineralized shear zone returned 13.12 g/t Au and 169.88 g/t Ag, as well as 10.62 g/t Au and 206.32 g/t Ag, and 6.01 g/t Au and 121.97 g/t Ag. The Whopper vein is exposed on surface for 100 m and remains open along strike where it goes under snowpack and ice. The quartz vein consists of lenses and seams of massive pyrite and galena contained in the quartz vein and stockwork. The high-grade Whopper vein’s geochemical and geophysical signatures are indicative of a porphyry source at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne_Whopper Image 1 , BigOne_Whopper Image 2 , BigOne_Whopper Image 3 , BigOne_Whopper Image 4 , BigOne Whopper Video

The Whopper vein is exposed on surface for 100 m and remains open along strike where it goes under snowpack and ice. The quartz vein consists of lenses and seams of massive pyrite and galena contained in the quartz vein and stockwork. The high-grade Whopper vein’s geochemical and geophysical signatures are indicative of a porphyry source at depth. This target is drill ready. Big Mac Vein: Grab sample from a quartz-sulphide vein hosted in a 4 m wide shear zone that contains stringers of semi-massive galena as well as clots of chalcopyrite and pyrite assayed 37.98 g/t Au and 70.37 g/t Ag, as well as 10.61 g/t Au, 3.55 g/t Ag. The Big Mac vein is exposed for >50 m where it goes under overburden/ice and remains open. The Big Mac vein’s geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne BigMac Image , BigOne BigMac Video

The Big Mac vein is exposed for >50 m where it goes under overburden/ice and remains open. The Big Mac vein’s geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. Giant Vein: Channel sample across 1.5 m quartz vein with lenses and stringers of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite and pyrite returned 5.06 g/t Au and 91.41 g/t Ag. The vein extends vertically for >30 m and remains open within a large gossanous area >100 m wide. The Giant vein’s geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne Giant Image

The vein extends vertically for >30 m and remains open within a large gossanous area >100 m wide. The Giant vein’s geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. Deluxe Vein: Channel sample across a 45 cm vein containing semi-massive galena and pyrite assayed 12.12 g/t Au and 2084.61 g/t Ag, as well as 3.39 g/t Au and 380.15 g/t Ag. The vein is up to >2 m wide and has been traced along strike for 150 m and remains open. The Deluxe vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. BigOne_Deluxe Image , BigOne Deluxe Video

The vein is up to >2 m wide and has been traced along strike for 150 m and remains open. The Deluxe vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. Double Decker: Grab sample from a set of intersecting quartz-sulphide veins up to 50 cm wide and exposed for >60 m returned 19.82 g/t Au and 216.65 g/t Ag. The veins contain seams of semi-massive galena and pyrite and remain open. The Double Decker vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. BigOne DoubleDecker

The veins contain seams of semi-massive galena and pyrite and remain open. The Double Decker vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. Eldorado consists of a high-grade polymetallic gold-silver zone named Highway of Gold that stretches 11 km and remains open on newly exposed bedrock along the fringes of the Geology Ridge icefield and Decker Creek glacier .

along the fringes of the Geology Ridge icefield and Decker Creek glacier Eldorado demarks an area of 7.5 Km 2 of recently exposed bedrock containing substantial propylitic alteration, hydrothermal veining, and epithermal veining with >200 quartz-sulphide veins up to 8 m wide containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with grades up to 79.01 g/t Au (2.54 oz/t Au) and 3157 g/t Ag (101.5 oz/t Ag), that remains open .

that remains open The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a common buried gold-silver-copper rich porphyry feeder source at depth responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface .

responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface The newly exposed Eldorado system contains >200 veins over an area of 1.2 km by 800 m that remains open. Within this zone, veins up to 8 m wide and striking up to 500 m were observed (Whopper vein), containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena, indicated to be the source of historic high-grade gold-silver angular float samples reported in the 1960s in the valley below. Both the zone and the system remain open and are drill ready.

indicated to be the source of historic high-grade gold-silver angular float samples reported in the 1960s in the valley below. Both the zone and the system remain open and are drill ready. At least two extensive areas with strong porphyry potential have been identified where the distribution of geochemical path finder elements overlaps with strong geophysical anomalies as well as multiple gold-rich polymetallic veins in outcrop clearly corresponds to the typical signature observed within or in close proximity to a porphyry system.

The results from the August 2024 reconnaissance exploration program on the Big One property confirmed the excellent untapped exploration potential of the area with the discovery of the extensive high-grade Eldorado gold-silver-copper system found along the 11 km Highway of Gold in newly exposed outcrop around the fringes of the snowfields/glaciers. The Eldorado discovery is bordered by an extensive zone of propylitic alteration halo covering an area of 4 km by 1 km and porphyry textures in outcrop, which, coupled with buried geophysical anomalies and strong geochemical pathfinder element signatures, strongly indicates the presence of a large mineralizing (porphyry) system or systems at depth indicated to be the origin of the extensive high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization confirmed in veins on surface over 11 km that remains open.

The Big One property covers an area of 33,693 hectares of world-class geologic terrain in the heart of the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada. The property is largely unexplored which only recently due to ongoing rapid glacial and snowpack abatement provided an opportunity to explore extensive areas of newly exposed outcrop providing strong potential for discovery today and into the future.

The Eldorado system is indicated to be the source of angular float samples with grades up to 16.9 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag discovered in the early 1960s. Eldorado corresponds to the location of the source that was suggested by renowned geologist and glaciation expert Dr. Richard E Kucera in 1990 to the west of the boulder field at an elevation of >4700 ft which at the time was covered by permanent snow and ice.



We have only just started to scratch the surface of the property and have likely only seen the tip of the iceberg. A number of mineralized occurrences including porphyry and extensive high-grade polymetallic veins were discovered on the Big One property clearly demonstrating the enormous untapped potential of this area that could quickly evolve into a new world-class discovery.

Table 1: Assay highlights from the Big One property

Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Type Description D751282 79.01 53.49 Grab Pyrite, malachite in veins within granodiorite D751966 56.54 23.40 Grab Quartz vein with semi-massive pyrite D751216 37.98 70.37 Grab Quartz vein with semi-massive galena, chalcopyrite D751156 33.72 128.83 Grab Quartz vein with galena and chalcopyrite D751163 23.97 2.75 Float Quartz vein with pyrite, galena, chalcopyrite D751964 23.47 105.31 Talus Altered andesite with coarse chlorite D751209 19.82 216.65 Grab Quartz vein with galena, pyrite D750394 13.12 169.88 Grab Quartz with massive pyrite D751191 12.12 2084.61 Channel Quartz vein with semi-massive galena, pyrite D750608 10.62 3.55 Grab Altered diorite with 30 cm quartz vein with pyrite D751975 10.62 206.32 Grab Altered diorite with seems of massive pyrite D750389 8.10 1421.50 Grab Quartz vein with 15% pyrite and 3% sphalerite D751284 6.34 56.05 Float Quartz vein with galena and pyrite D750198 6.01 32.31 Float Polymetallic quartz vein sample with chalcopyrite, sphalerite D750395 6.01 121.97 Grab Quartz with 7% pyrite D751154 5.72 219.32 Grab Quartz vein with galena, pyrite D751969 5.59 187.89 Float Quartz vein with galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite D751939 5.06 91.41 Channel Quartz vein with massive pyrite and minor galena D751112 4.94 60.63 Float Quartz vein with chalcopyrite, pyrite, galena, and trace chalcopyrite D751158 4.60 33.15 Grab Quartz vein with pyrite and trace galena D751943 4.00 99.85 Grab Polymetallic quartz with galena, chalcopyrite D751285 3.74 101.58 Grab Granodiorite with chalcopyrite in quartz vein D750657 3.71 41.29 Grab Chalcopyrite and pyrite in fractures D750192 3.44 230.39 Grab Polymetallic quartz vein with 25% chalcopyrite and siderite D751192 3.39 380.15 Channel Quartz vein with semi-massive galena, pyrite D751215 2.96 105.47 Grab Quartz vein with pyrite, chalcopyrite, and galena D751699 2.15 67.96 Grab Quartz with galena D751164 2.03 3157.89 Grab Quartz vein with chalcopyrite, galena, and malachite D751165 1.95 2.75 Grab Chloritic rock with quartz vein D751109 1.65 86.36 Grab Quartz vein with 35% pyrite D751213 1.65 59.19 Float Quartz vein with galena and pyrite D751195 1.61 36.67 Channel Quartz vein with chalcopyrite, pyrite D750656 1.56 100.27 Grab Quartz vein with semi-massive galena D751968 1.49 58.18 Grab Magmatic volcanic rock with chlorite alteration D751972 1.42 44.82 Channel Diorite with galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite D751116 1.27 14.42 Grab Gossanous silicified diorite with pyrite D751993 1.20 10.66 Grab Vein in diorite with pyrite and galena D750393 1.01 38.49 Grab Quartz vein with 10% pyrite and 10% galena

The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting world class precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple porphyry systems at Galore Creek (12,159 million pounds of copper, 9.438 million ounces of gold, 174.086 million ounces of silver), the world’s largest known gold reserve at KSM (47.3 million ounces of gold, 160 million ounces of silver, 7.32 billion pounds of copper) and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek (5 billion pounds of copper, 3.7 million ounces of gold, 16.4 million ounces of silver), as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit (14 million ounces of gold, 91.8 million ounces of silver), and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil and rock geochemistry including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered within the Big One claims.

BigOne Property Map

The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.

The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).

About the B-ALL Syndicate

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused on unexplored glacial and snowpack retreat areas, providing new opportunities for material discovery in world-class geologic terrain. The B-ALL Syndicate is on track with discovery as demonstrated with Big One and other properties generated by the J2 Syndicate, such as Golddigger and Midas properties that were subsequently optioned out, resulting in the material Surebet discovery with Goliath Resources, to mention a few. The B-ALL Syndicate team consists of many of the same J2 Syndicate members who have played key roles from inception in the exploration programs for both Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Exploration and are responsible for multiple original discoveries. Juggernaut Exploration has a significant interest in the B-ALL Syndicate.

AME ROUNDUP 2025

To learn more about the Big One Discovery, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us with our full technical team in attendance at the AME Roundup Core Shack, Booth # 919, on Monday, January 20th (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM) and Tuesday, January 21st, 2023 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM). The event is at the Exhibit Hall – Vancouver Convention Centre East Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.). If you cannot see us at the core shack, please visit us at Booth # 1525, as Juggernaut will also be exhibiting all 4 days at the AME Roundup, Monday, January 20th – Thursday, January 24th, 2024.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut’s key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Stuart

President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

604-559-8028

info@juggernautexploration.com

www.juggernautexploration.com

Qualified Person

Tyler Punk, P. Geo is the qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the Paragon Geochemical labs facilities in Surrey, BC or ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Paragon Geochemical is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. Samples submitted to Paragon received gold and silver analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple (300-500g) jars that are submitted for photon assay. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, causing them to emit secondary gamma rays, which are measured to identify and quantify the metals present. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Share this article