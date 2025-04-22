Juggernaut Rides Gold Surge with Big One Discovery in the Golden Triangle

Share this article

By Peter Kennedy

The economic policies of the Trump Administration appear to be the gift that keeps on giving to the global gold market. Gold has recently been on a volatile run after hitting a record high above US$3,500 an ounce on April 22, 2025. Gold sector explorers and developers have reaped the benefits by announcing oversubscribed financings and impressive stock price gains.

The ride to record territory coincided with news that U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to fire U.S Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, a move that, analysts say, would send markets into a tailspin, further eroding confidence in U.S. government bonds, which are needed to fund U.S. debt. A reversal in the price of gold followed an about face from the President, who had previously called Powell “a loser,” saying he has been too slow to lower interest rates.

Aside from the Federal Reserve controversy, analyst say the yellow metal is benefitting from mounting confusion over the Trump tariffs, which have sparked a flight to safety assets amid mounting confusion over his tariff agenda. Gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

Trump’s trade policies have sowed deep uncertainty, after he paused import levies on a suite of consumer electronics, including smart phones to memory chips, a move that delivered temporary respite for stock markets.

However, published reports say one corner of the market suggests that the gold rally is showing signs of exhaustion. It’s a reference to the fact that investors pulled US$1.27 billion from the SPDR Gold Shares ETF on April 22, 2025, its biggest one-day outflow since 2011. That came just as bullion touched an all-time high, signaling that some profit taking may have been at play. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF is one of the world’s largest physically backed gold ETFs and often serves as a proxy for institutional demand in U.S. markets. Sudden shifts in its assets tend to offer a reliable read on sentiment in the broader gold trade. A similar outflow in 2011 coincided with gold’s previous super-cycle peak, marking the start of a prolonged consolidation period that bullion only broke out of in 2020.

Still, the gold rally has undoubtedly been good for gold equities such as Freegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX], G2 Goldfields Inc. [GTWO-TSXV, GUYGF-OTCQX], Founders Metals Inc. [FDR-TSXV] and Skeena Resources Ltd. [SKE-TSXV, SKREF-OTCQX, RXFB-FRA]. Novagold Resources Inc. [NG-TSX, NYSE American] jumped 36% (April 22, 2025) on news that the company is teaming up with billionaire investor John Paulson to purchase partner Barrick Gold Corp.’s [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NYSE] 50% stake in the Donlin Creek Gold project in Alaska for US$1.0 billion in cash. Paulson is a renowned gold bull. Paulson & Co has interests in NovaGold, Seabridge Gold Inc. [SEA-TSX, SA-NYSE] and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX-TSXV, EQXGF-OTC].

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. [JUGR-TSXV, JUGRF-OTCQB, 4JE-FSE] CEO Dan Stuart sees more upside for gold. “We should see US$4,000 an ounce this year,’’ he said. Stuart believes gold will be driven higher by U.S. tariffs, lower interest rates and global instability. “The world is upside down four times over,” he said.

The prediction comes as glacial abatement, a phenomenon caused by global warming, is creating opportunities for Juggernaut, an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

Due to strong demand from institutions and accredited investors, Juggernaut recently said it is aiming to raise over $9.5 million from an upsized financing that is backed by a strategic investment by Crescat Capital Funds LLC and technical support from Dr. Quinton Hennigh,

Proceeds of the financing will be used to fund exploration at Juggernaut’s Big One property where early-stage discoveries, including the “11-kilometre Highway of Gold,” have been uncovered in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Corp.’s [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE, ASX, PNGX] Galore Creek property.

The 33,693-hectare Big One property is getting attention for a number of key reasons. It is known to contain over 200 gold-silver copper-rich polymetallic veins measuring up to 8.0 metres wide and striking for up to 500 metres.

Rock samples extracted from some of the veins assayed up to 79.01 g/t gold, and 3,157.89 silver.

Secondly, exploration at the Big One is led by Project Manager Bill Chornobay and Chief Consulting Geologist Lele Lazzarotto. Both were instrumental in

Goliath Resources Ltd.’s [GOT-TSXV, GOTRF-OTCQB, B41F-FSE] Surebet gold discovery, which is also located in the Golden Triangle.

With Juggernaut shares trading at 76 cents (on April 25, 2025) in a 52-week range of $1.30 and 45 cents, investors are betting that as the glaciers melt, they are going to reveal some incredible mineral discoveries.

It is why the company is planning to spend about $6.0 million to drill high some of the high-grade veins located on the Big One property.

Exploring on a glacier is a tough and expensive proposition. But now that the glaciers are receding, vast new areas are opening up and exploration is becoming a lot more feasible.

One of the most exciting discoveries at Big One is the Highway of Gold, an 11-kilometre stretch of newly exposed rock on the edge of the Geology Ridge Ice Field and the Decker Creek Glacier. It is part of a larger system known as the Eldorado System, covering about 7.5 square kilometres. It is located an area that contains over 200 gold-silver-copper-rich polymetallic veins.

It is worth noting that the Big One property does not exist in isolation. it is part of the same forces that gave rise to large gold deposits at Galore Creek, KSM and Brucejack. In an interview, Stuart said the property is right beside an airstrip and the Federal Government is spending $45 million to build a road to the Galore Creek project. The road is located just 12 kilometres from the Big One property.

Meanwhile, Juggernaut said it welcomes strategic investment from Crescat Capital and technical support from Dr. Hennigh.

“The Big One gold-silver project has a very similar feel to Goliath Resources’ Surebet gold discovery,’’ Hennigh said. “Early indications suggest there is a genetic association of veins with late-stage magmatism in the area, an association seen at Surebet,’’ Hennigh said. “This season has a clear mandate to follow up on these results with detailed mapping and channel sampling, much like Goliath did during the early days of the Surebet discovery,’’ he said. “The company’s mission is to get as many targets as possible ready for drill testing either late season or for 2026,” he said. “I am very eager to see if a new “Surebet” type discovery is in hand.

