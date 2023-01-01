K2 Gold samples high-grade gold and copper at Mojave Project, California

Share this article

K2 Gold Corp. [TSXV-KTO; OTCQB-KTGDF; FSE-23K] announced results from rock grab and chip sampling at its Mojave Project, located in Inyo County, California.

Highlights: Sampling at the Gold Valley target located on the east side of the property returned grab samples of 208 g/t (6.7 oz/t) gold and 32.1 g/t gold from initial prospecting.

Gold Valley is located 1.5km north-northwest along the same structure as the Dragonfly target, a high-grade gold zone which K2 successfully drilled in 2020 with a highlight result of 86.9 metres of 4.0 g/t gold from surface.

The mineralized corridor from the Newmont, Dragonfly, and the Gold Valley targets now extends for over 4.5km.

Sampling at the Soda Canyon target in the northwest of the project area returned a sample grading 1.87% copper, and two additional samples with greater than 1% copper which are currently in the process of overlimit analysis.

“The sample collected at Gold Valley is the highest-grade rock sample ever collected on the Mojave Project by a significant margin, the overlimit copper results at Soda Canyon are also very exciting to see. The expanse of high-grade near surface mineralization at Mojave displays the signature characteristics of a remarkable deposit. The combination of these recent samples and previous drill results expanding the strike length over 4.5km suggests significant scale and the possible continuity of high-grade gold far beyond our original expectations,” stated Anthony Margarit, CEO. “As we continue with the EIS permitting process, we look forward to generating more exciting results at these new extensions.”

As K2 continues to progress favourably through the EIS permitting process, the decision was made to continue fundamental prospecting and sampling to continue to develop the knowledge and understanding of the extensive mineralization present on the property in preparation for future exploration.

A total of 119 rock and chip samples were collected at multiple targets over two campaigns, with a focus on the Gold Valley and Soda Canyon targets, and with minor sampling conducted at the Stega and Morning Star targets. Sampling returned values from trace to 208 g/t gold and trace to 4.11% copper.

Initial results from prospecting at Gold Valley suggest the presence of high-grade Dragonfly-style sediment-hosted gold mineralization at surface in an area of the property that has seen little to no modern exploration.

Prospecting was also completed at the Soda Canyon target located in the northwest of the project area, 4km west of Gold Valley. Rock sampling returned three samples with Copper values greater than 1%, with one sample grading 1.87% copper and the remaining two samples pending overlimit assay results.

Soda Canyon is found at the northwestern end of a greater than 6km NNW-SSE trend of sediment-hosted copper mineralization beginning at the Stega target in the south, where K2 collected samples with results from trace to 14.2% copper in 2021. Very little exploration has been completed in the Soda Conyon target area, and to the knowledge of K2’s Management team it has never been drilled.

Seven rock samples collected in the vicinity of the Stega copper zone returned trace to 0.741 g/t gold and trace to 0.23% copper. A due diligence sample collected from the Morningstar target area 2.7km northwest of Soda Canyon returned 37.66 g/t silver, 4.11% copper, 1.57% lead, and 1.95% zinc. Follow-up prospecting, sampling, and geological mapping is planned for the 2024 season.

K2 is a member of Discovery Group and currently has three projects in Southwest USA and the Yukon.

The Wels Project lies approximately 40km east of the community of Beaver Creek and 60km south of Newmont Goldcorp’s Coffee deposit discovered by Kaminak Gold (formerly a Discovery Group company prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp-Newmont).

K2’s 2023 Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Wels Project intersected gold in every drill hole, including the discovery of a new mineralized corridor at the Saddle South target. The Wels land position consists of 350 contiguous quartz claims covering 7,200 hectares and lies within the traditional territory of White River First Nation.

The Si2 Gold Project is located in Esmeralda County, approximately 60km northwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 20km northwest of Allegiant Gold’s Eastside deposit (1.4Moz Au, 8.8 Moz Ag). The project is road accessible and consists of 118 BLM lode claims covering 986 Ha, 65 of which are under option from Orogen Royalties Inc. [TSXV-OGN].

K2’s 2023 diamond drill program at the Si2 Project confirmed that the system is gold bearing. The project was initially identified using the same methods, and by the same exploration team that identified AngloGold Ashanti’s 4.22 Moz gold Silicon project near Beatty, Nevada, and was staked based on its strong geological similarities to Silicon.

