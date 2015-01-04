K9 Gold drills 0.61 g/t gold over 127.4 metres at Stony Lake, Newfoundland

Share this article

K9 Gold Corp. [KNC-TSXV; WDFCF-OTCQB; 5GP-FSE] has provided an update of corporate activities.

At the Stony Lake Project, Newfoundland, K9 has completed to initial earn-in requirements and now holds a 75% interest in the property. K9 has completed 32 diamond drill holes on the property, encountering multiple significant gold intersections including drill hole JP21-022 that returned 127.4 metres averaging 0.61 g/t gold from 97.00 to 224.40 metres.

JP22-029 returned 31.75 metres averaging 1.52 g/t gold, from 238.75 to 270.50metres, including 20.40 metres averaging 1.91 g/t gold from 248.40 to 268.80 metres, including 13.50 metres averaging 2.14 g/t gold from 250.00 to 263.50 metres.

JP22-030 returned 7.35 metres averaging 1.88 g/t gold from 225.00 to 252.35 metres, including 14.85 metres averaging 3.18 g/t gold, from 229.50 to 244.35 metres, including 2.85 metres averaging 5.36 g/t gold from 234.50 to 237.35 metres.

At the JB Lithium Project, Quebec, the summer field soil sampling and prospecting program has been completed. Highlights included prospecting that identified at least three pegmatite outcrops with spodumene, tourmaline and garnet present. These outcrops occur along well-defined ridges which are in excess of 500 meters in length. The pegmatites occur on both the Riviere Salomon and the Lac Joubert-Tilly properties.

On the Riviere Salomon property, the pegmatites are spatially related to an occurrence of Senneterre dykes. On the Lac Joubert-Tilly property, the pegmatites are related to occurrences of Tilly pegmatites. A total of 3,524 soil samples and 136 rock samples were collected.

Additionally, the planned LiDAR and photogrammetry survey was recently completed with results pending. The survey was carried out by Perron, Hudon, Belanger Inc, of Montreal QC.

The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold’s Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 km of favorable trend between Sokomon’s Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon’s Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

The JB Lithium Project is located in the La Grande sub-province of the Archaean Superior Province in Quebec, and comprises three units, the Riviere Salomon property, the Lac Joubert – Tilly property.

The Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. [DCOP-TSXV] by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy’s Shootaring Canyon mill.

Share this article