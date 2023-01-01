Kapa Gold updates activities at Blackhawk gold property, California

Share this article

Kapa Gold Inc. [TSXV-KAPA] successfully completed road rehabilitation at its Blackhawk property to gain access to its underground workings. With this upgraded access the company engaged local contractors to clean out the tunnel access and clear backfilled material used as part of past closure activities. This allowed limited access to view the underground for the first time in over seven decades.

The Blackhawk property is located in San Bernardino County, southeastern California, approximately 60 km northwest of Palm Springs. Exploration at the Blackhawk property and historical underground mining exploited structurally controlled carbonate-hosted gold mineralization.

The most extensively developed area occurs on the Santa Fe claim. By 1926, mining operations had reached the fourth level at Calle de Oro at the western end of the Santa Fe claim area where a series of five or more, red siliceous structures were selectively mined from the carbonate host. By 1931, nearly 3,650 metres of underground development on four levels and various stopes had been developed.

Limited sampling was completed from Calle de Oro stope areas; results will be released once available. The sampling was limited at this time due to the partial access as not all levels were cleaned. The company will be consulting with local mining engineers and contractors to determine the best methods to gain further access to additional adits and stopes and increase the size of the openings to allow for future underground evaluation which will include sampling and drilling.

Kapa Gold, led by experienced capital markets and geologic team, is focused on exploring its 100%-owned historic Blackhawk Gold Mine and surrounding underexplored properties for economic mineralization. Kapa Gold has recently optioned the historic Mastodon Project in BC, Canada and is compiling historical data in advance of recommendations for exploration programs.

