Kenadyr forms advisory board, outlines copper strategy

Share this article

Kenadyr Metals Corp. [KEN.H-TSXV, KNDYF-OTC] has announced the formation of a technical advisory board as part of its long-term strategy to acquire, explore and develop copper assets in North America. The company said this decision aligns with robust fundamentals for copper as a critical metal in the clean energy transition as well as emerging technologies.

Kenadyr’s Advisory Board is composed of leading industry expert to guide the company’s exploration, development and corporate execution efforts. It said each advisor brings a specialized skillset that directly supports Kenadyr’s vision of building a copper development platform in North America.

The inaugural members Include:

Dr. Peter K.M. Megaw, a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 45 years of experience in mineral discovery, with a particular focus on carbonate replacement (CRD) and skarn systems. He is co-founder of MAG Silver Corp. [MAG-TSX, NYSE American], where he played a pivotal role in the discovery and development of the Juanicipio silver deposit, one of the highest-grade silver mines globally. Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS-TSX, NASDAQ] has announced a definitive deal to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MAG Silver via a plan of arrangement. The move aims to further solidify Pan American as a leading Americas-focused silver producer.

Michael Williams brings over 29 years of senior leadership experience in the mining sector, with a strong background in public company structuring, corporate financing, and strategic M&A. He is the Executive Chairman and Founder of Aftermath Silver, and was previously the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Underworld Resources, which was acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. [K-TSX, KGC-NYSE] for $138 million. Williams will provide strategic oversight on Kenadyr’s capital markets approach, financing plans and acquisition strategy – ensuring an alignment between technical progress and long-term shareholder value.

John McVey is a veteran mining industry executive with more than three decades of experience overseeing engineering, construction, and underground mine development projects globally. He most recently served as CEO of Procon Mining & Tunnelling Ltd., where he led major underground mining projects across North America. Prior to Procon, McVey held executive roles at Bechtel, SNC-Lavalin, and Kilborn Engineering. With deep expertise in mine planning, development execution, and operational scaling, McVey will advise Kenadyr on engineering feasibility, contractor engagement, and the technical de-rising of assets.

The company said it believes that the formation of this technical advisory board is a pivotal step in advancing the company’s copper-focused growth strategy. It said the combined expertise of Megaw, Williams and McVey will provide Kenadyr with a comprehensive skill set spanning discovery, project evaluation and financing and development.

On Wednesday, the shares were unchanged at 30 cents.

Share this article