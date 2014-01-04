Kenorland drills 16.61 g/t gold over 29.20 metres at Frotet, Quebec

Share this article

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. [KLD-TSXV; KLDCF-OTCQX; 3WQ0-FSE] reported final drill results from the 2022 summer drill program at the Frotet project, located in Northern Quebec and held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (SMMCL). Sumitomo holds an 80% interest; Kenorland with 20%.

Assays from 23 drill holes (11,903 metres) completed at Regnault along with eight drill holes (2,511 metres) completed at Cressida are reported herein. The company has also provided an update on its plans for future exploration activities at the project.

Drill highlights: 22RDD136 returned 20.55 metres at 2.80 g/t gold including 3.50 metres at 10.72 g/t gold at R6 (2022 discovery). 22RDD141A returned 20.79 metres at 2.78 g/t gold, including 1.50 metres at 15.28 g/t gold at R7 (2022 discovery). 22RDD144 returned 2.91 metres at 31.52 g/t gold, including 0.34 metres at 253.50 g/t gold at R5 (2022 discovery). 22RDD144 returned 1.85 metres at 31.75 g/t gold including 0.33 metres at 147.80 g/t gold at R6 (2022 discovery). 22RDD149 returned 29.20 metres at 16.61 g/t gold, including 9.85 metres at 44.89 g/t gold at R1 (Metallurgical drill hole, twinned 20RDD007).

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland, commented, “The summer drill programs at the Frotet Project were a great success. At Regnault we have extended the R1 system over 100 metres to the east, for a total of over one km of strike, remaining open. We have also begun to prove continuity along the recently discovered parallel vein structures, including R5, R6, R7, and R8, located just to the south of the R1. At the Cressida Target, our maiden drill program discovered gold mineralization over 3 km away and along strike from Troilus Gold’s Southwest Zone. We anticipate the next phase of exploration in Q1 2023 to include up to 25,000 metres of drilling at Regnault which will be primarily focused on additional step-outs on the R1, R5, R6, R7, and R8 veins, as well as deeper drilling to test for additional parallel vein structures.”

Upon completion of the Frotet 2022 summer drill program a total of 56,996 metres has been drilled at Regnault including the initial discovery drill program in early 2020, at Cressida 2,511 mettres was completed during the first pass drill campaign during the 2022 summer drill program. Updating geological models and drill targeting are well underway for the upcoming 2023 winter drill program.

Preliminary metallurgical test work was initiated with the completion of hole 22RDD149 that twinned the Regnault discovery hole 20RDD007 (29.08m at 8.47 g/t Au including 11.13m at 18.43 g/t Au) and intersected 29.20 metres at 16.61 g/t gold, including 9.85 metres at 44.89 g/t gold. Objectives of the study will include the mineralogical characteristics and assess the preliminary Au-Ag recovery through gravity circuit and cyanide amenability of the Regnault ore.

The Joint Venture is anticipating an upcoming 2023 winter drill program at Regnault which will include up to 25,000 metres of diamond drilling. This program will represent the second phase of the fiscal 2022 exploration budget and the largest single drill program undertaken on the Regnault discovery to date. Drill targeting will be focused on broad step-outs to extend the strike length and depth of recently discovered vein sets to the south of the R1 vein system. Priority targets will include stepping out on the R5 veins and testing the 475-metre gap zone between the R2-R3 shear hosted mineralised veins and the R6-R7-R8 mineralized structures. Drilling is expected to begin late January and continue through March with four drill rigs.





