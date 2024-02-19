Kenorland Minerals drills 12.15 metres of 26.33 g/t gold at Frotet project Quebec

Share this article

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. [TSXV: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF; FSE: 3WQ0] released the remaining results from the winter 2025 drill program at the Frotet project, located in Northern Quebec. Assays from the last 13 of 34 drill holes completed, including 8,865 metres of the 22,913-metre program, are reported.

The company also announces the transfer of operatorship to Sumitomo Metal Mining, as well as the initiation of the maiden mineral resource estimate, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026. Kenorland currently holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the project.

Drill highlights include the following: 25RDD261: 12.15 metres at 26.33 g/t gold, including 1.80 metres at 99.64 g/t Au at R6; 25RDD257: 7.80 metres at 13.98 g/t Au, including 1.15 metres at 81.01 g/t Au at R1; 25RDD259: 4.50 metres at 18.06 g/t Au, including 1.60 metres at 47.14 g/t Au at R1; 25RDD262: 0.60 metres at 91.60 g/t Au at R9; 25RDD258: 1.70 metres at 31.59 g/t Au, including 0.35 metres at 145.90 g/t Au at R5; 25RDD257: 14.40 metres at 3.45 g/t Au, including 4.60 metres at 7.51 g/t Au at R6; and 25RDD264: 4.80 metres at 9.85 g/t Au, including 1.15 metres at 32.16 g/t Au at R6.

The 2025 winter drill program focused on stepping out along known mineralized structures, as well as increasing confidence in vein system geometry and grade continuity through targeted infill drilling. Drill holes were optimized to maintain 50- to 100-metre spacing within the known mineralized footprint.

Drilling completed during the 2025 program along the R1 trend has reduced drill spacing to approximately 50 metres along significant portions of the R1 vein system, increasing confidence in the current vein models. Highlights from infill drill holes along the R1 mineralized structure include 7.80 metres at 13.98 g/t Au, including 1.15 metres at 81.01 g/t Au in 25RDD257, 43 metres west of 24RDD209 (6.50 m at 4.93 g/t Au, including 1.80 m at 14.77 g/t Au), and 4.50 metres at 18.06 g/t Au, including 1.60 metres at 47.14 g/t Au in 25RDD259, 67 metres below 23RDD160 (4.04 m at 4.65 g/t Au, including 0.5 metres at 29.10 g/t).

Other significant results from the 2025 winter drill program include 1.70 metres at 31.59 g/t Au, including 0.35 metes at 145.90 g/t Au from 25RDD258 along R5, a 45-metre step-out to the east of 24RDD197 (0.85 m at 20.15 g/t Au); drill hole 25RDD255 with 22.40 metres at 1.99 g/t Au, including 0.90 metres at 24.00 g/t Au, an infill intercept along R9 located 85 m downdip to the west of 24RDD195 (7.85 m at 2.32 g/t Au, including 0.50 metres at 16.80 g/t Au); and 9.00 metres at 2.58 g/t Au, including 0.70 metres at 17.90 g/t Au from infill drill hole 25RDD260 along R2E, located 80 metres west of 23RDD159 (9.62 m at 4.22 g/t Au, including 0.40 m at 57.60 g/t Au).

Step-out and infill drilling during the 2025 winter program has continued to confirm the scale, continuity and high-grade nature of the Regnault system. Step-out holes returned some of the most significant mineralization intersected to date, remaining open and highlighting strong potential for growth at depth. Geological and vein models are being updated to guide targeting for the 2025 summer drill campaign and support advancement toward a maiden mineral resource estimate, expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

Kenorland has transfered operatorship of the Frotet project to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The company will remain involved on a consulting basis, and retains records access rights, enabling continued reporting on exploration progress, including drill results and technical studies.

Kenorland and Sumitomo have engaged an independent consulting firm to write a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Regnault gold system at the Frotet project, which will provide an independent statement, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, of the size, grade and confidence level of the mineralization.

The project covers 39,365 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological subprovince of Quebec. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Troilus Gold’s gold-copper mine (9.32 million ounces Au indicated resource) and covers several major deformation zones associated with known orogenic gold prospects, as well as stratigraphy hosting volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits elsewhere in the belt. Kenorland initially staked the project in 2017, and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo in 2018.

The project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfield discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. Since the initial discovery, Regnault has seen extensive exploration, totalling 127,217 metres of drilling (265 drill holes).

On February 19, 2024, Kenorland closed a transaction to exchange its 20% participating interest in the Frotet joint venture with Sumitomo to a 4% net smelter return royalty.

The Frotet project is located 100 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Favourable infrastructure exists in the project area with an extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property, which supplied power to the past-producing Troilus mine.

