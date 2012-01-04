Kermode Resources samples up to 11.4% copper at Grey mine, Newfoundland

Kermode Resources Ltd. [KLM-TSXV] reported copper assays for 10 surface samples collected at the Grey copper mine in Newfoundland as part of the company’s due diligence on the property under the letter of intent signed on June 30, 2022. It is uncertain if any such property option deal will be completed. The results were determined by ore grade assay (multiacid digestion) at the Eastern Analytical Ltd. laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland.

Select grab samples from the Grey copper mine dumps returned 11.5% copper, 9.6%, 6.0%, 5.7%, 3.4%, 2.8%, 0.9%, 1.7% and 0.4% copper.

The samples were not in place. The samples are selective grabs of visually mineralized material found at surface in a dump located next to a mine shaft that was heavily overgrown with brush near the following co-ordinates: 49.51737, minus 55.27234.

 


