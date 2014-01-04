Kestrel Gold drills 0.59 g/t gold over 149.35 metres at QCM, British Columbia

Share this article

Kestrel Gold Inc. [KGC-TSXV; KSTBF-OTC] reported results for the final three holes, QCM22-12, 13 and 14, from its 2022 six-hole second phase reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the QCM property in central British Columbia which is being explored for near surface, bulk tonnage gold mineralization.

Drill Program Highlights: All three holes intersected gold bearing mineralization, with values of 0.59 g/t gold over 149.35 metres, including 0.78 g/t gold over 99.06 metres, found within hole QCM22-14.

All three holes ended in gold bearing mineralization with the last sample of hole QCM22-12 containing 1.48 g/t gold over 1.52 metres.

Reported intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

Gold-bearing intervals are hosted by carbonate and silica altered volcanic sandstone and lesser argillite cut by sheeted to stockwork quartz veins, and variably mineralized with up to 10% pyrite in some intervals. Mariposite has also been noted in some intervals.

Rob Solinger, president and CEO of Kestrel, stated: “We are pleased to have received final results for our 2022 QCM drill program. The Main Zone continues to yield broad bulk tonnage style intersections that help confirm the presence of a significant gold bearing zone in this area. These results together with the new discovery we made at 14 Vein, where drilling earlier this year returned 2.33 g/t gold over 44.19 metres, speak to the overall prospectivity of the property. We look forward to continued exploration of both zones and further prospecting across the property.” QCM project highlights:

The project is comprised of 6,906 hectares covering an approximate 15-km strike length of the Manson Fault Zone which is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold mineralization in the district.

Peak values from historical drilling completed within the Main Zone were found within hole QCM04-002 which intersected an interval of 2.86 g/t gold over 110.95 metres, including a high-grade interval of 173 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, true widths unknown.

Prospecting during 2022 resulted in the discovery of the 14 Vein showing, drilling of which returned 2.33 g/t gold over 44.19 metres. Geology consists of silica and carbonate altered argillite cut by sheeted quartz veins.

Numerous historical showings occur throughout the project area, including Farrell where historical values of up to 1,777 g/t gold and 3,560 g/t silver were returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre wide quartz vein and Flagstaff where historical values of up to 5.9 g/t gold and 1,153 g/t silver were reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks.

Recently completed logging and associated road building has significantly improved access throughout the property which is proving of significant value to exploration efforts.

Kestrel Gold is also earning a 100% interest in the Fireweed Property, an advanced stage silver-rich polymetallic epithermal target.





Share this article