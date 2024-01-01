Kestrel Gold outlines exploration activities at QCM Gold Property, British Columbia

Share this article

Kestrel Gold Inc. [TSXV-KGC] provided an update on exploration activities completed by Centerra Gold Inc. [TSX-CG; NYSE-CGAU] on the QCM gold property located in the in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by completing $6,500,000 in exploration work which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling.

Work completed by Centerra at QCM during May and June of this year included the collection of 109 rock samples and 1,231 soil samples focused on the 14 Vein showing as well as northwest and southeast extensions to the Main Zone. Centerra’s current plan is to receive, compile and interpret results of this work prior to commencing planning for further work including a likely fall RC drill program.

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, stated: “We are happy to see exploration work progressing at the QCM property. Centerra is completing high quality exploration work and Kestrel shareholders are a significant beneficiary of their efforts.”

QCM Project Highlights: QCM is comprised of 8,729 hectares covering an approximate 15-km strike length of the Manson Fault Zone which is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold mineralization in the district.

Peak values from historical drilling completed within the Main Zone were found within hole QCM04-002 which intersected an interval of 2.86 g/t gold over 110.95 metres, including a high-grade interval of 173 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, true widths unknown.

Prospecting during 2022 resulted in the discovery of the 14 Vein showing, drilling of which returned 2.33 g/t gold over 44.19 metres. Geology consists of silica-ankerite-pyrite altered greywacke cut by sheeted quartz veins.

Numerous historical showings occur throughout the project area, gold and 3,560 g/t Ag were returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre wide quartz vein and Flagstaff where historical values of up to 5.9 g/t gold and 1,153 g/t silver were reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks.

Kestrel owns a 100% interest in the QCM Property. Kestrel subsequently granted Centerra the option to earn a 75% interest in QCM. Recently completed logging and associated road building has significantly improved access throughout the property which is proving of significant value to exploration efforts

Kestrel also owns a 100% interest in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt.

