Kincora Copper drills 1.02 g/t gold, 24% copper over 34 metres at Trundle, Australia

Kincora Copper Ltd. [KCC-TSXV, ASX; BZDLF-OTC] provided an exploration update from recent drilling at the Trundle project situated at the brownfield Trundle project (167 km2 (one single license) located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan fold belt (LFB) in New South Wales, Australia.

Kincora reported highly encouraging follow-up drilling from the emerging southern extension zone (SEZ) discovery, including the highest-grade primary mineralization interval drilled yet at the Trundle project from only the fourth hole at the SEZ. Assays included 34 metres at 1.02 g/t gold and 0.24% copper, including 2 metres at 12.6 g/t gold and 2.32% copper, within a broader zone containing 104 metres at 0.46 g/t gold and 0.11% copper in hole TRDD032. True widths are not known at this stage.

Mineralized skarn zones have now been expanded to up to 660 metres in width. Newly identified and shallow North-East gold zone target (up to 2.6 g/t gold) included in advanced reviews of the SEZ and Botfield prospects that are expected to significantly expand the existing 1.3-kilometre mineralized strike at the Trundle Park prospect.

Favourable first-phase air core results at the Dunn’s North and Ravenswood South prospects, with permitting and scheduling for a second phase program concurrent with air core drilling at the Mordialloc prospect. Assay results pending at the Mordialloc North-East prospect for diamond hole TRDD034.

John Holliday, technical committee chair, and Peter Leaman, vice-president of exploration, noted: “The broad ore-grade intersection, including a very high-grade, chalcopyrite-rich zone in hole TRDD032, further confirms the scale of the southern extension zone (SEZ) and the potential at Trundle for an economic porphyry or porphyry-related (skarn) orebody.

“The extensive mineralized footprint at surface across the wider Trundle Park and adjacent prospect areas (Botfield to the south/southeast and Dunn’s to the north) provides ample exploration space for new discoveries/deposits in what is clearly a similar geological setting to the Cadia and Northparkes porphyry mineral centres.

“With assay results to hand for all holes in the SEZ we are now concluding a review for the next stage of priority drilling at this exciting project.”

Kincora has expanded the mineralized system from 700 metres to now over 1.3 km at Trundle Park with the North-East gold zone and Dunns prospects open to the north with southern extension zone and Botfield prospects open to the south set to further significantly expand the mineralized system.

Ore-grade copper and gold in skarn have been intersected within the southern extension zone over at least a 330 metres south-southeast strike and 225 metres west-east wide system (and open).

Assay results for recent diamond core hole TRDD032 have returned a broad ore-grade interval with the highest-grade primary mineralization interval to date at the Trundle project. In addition to intersecting prograde and structurally controlled, strongly developed retrograde skarn alteration and mineralization, common in all four holes to date within the SEZ, the high-grade interval in TRDD032 hosts a distinct and cemented chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein cutting prograde garnet-pyroxene skarn. This high-grade interval returned the 2 metres at 12.6 g/t gold and 2.32% copper within a broader 34 metres at 1.02 g/t gold and 0.24% copper.

The four completed holes (TRDD029-32) have confirmed a tabular, bedded, mineralized skarn system across multiple horizons with greater than 120 m cumulative skarn widths in three of the four holes. This is very encouraging, large and significant in the context of the geology and mineralization within the Macquarie Arc, and assists to provide various vectors for follow-up drilling.

The company currently has assay results pending for six prospects across two projects (Trundle and Fairholme).

At Trundle this includes one diamond hole at Mordialloc North-East (TRDD034) in addition to the expected near-term conclusion of the continuing reviews for the North-East gold zone, SEZ and Botfield prospect.

For the Fairholme project this includes 22 air core holes across the Anomaly 2, Gateway prospects, Kennel, Glencoe and Driftway-C prospects (with drilling at the Gateway prospect included under a New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling program grant — see the Jan. 31, 2022, press release “Kincora awarded $389,500 in drilling grants” for further details).

Permitting and land access is continuing for a first drill hole at the Nevertire project (which also has co-operative funding grant support).





