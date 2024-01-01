Kingfisher hits impressive high-grade copper-gold intercept

Share this article

Kingfisher Metals Corp. [KFR-TSXV, KGFMF-OTCQB-970-FSE] has announced initial results from a 2025 drilling program at its Hwy 37 project, which is located within British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

Highlights include drill hole HW-25-004, which returned one of the highest and longest grade copper-gold intercepts ever completed at the Williams porphyry deposit. It intersected 557.8 metres of 0.29% copper, 0.30 g/t gold, 1.6 g/t silver (0.64% copper equivalent CuEq) from 328.10 metres, including 234.35 metres at 1.00% CuEq. “Importantly this hole highlights a body of strong bornite mineralization demonstrating the potential for additional high-grade copper gold deposits at the Hwy 37 project,’’ the company said in a press release.

“In these initial drill results we see clear confirmation of our exploration concepts – consistent vertical grade and expansion of the bornite-rich stockwork,’’ said Kingfisher CEO Dustin Perry. “The new data de-risks the broader project targets, justifies future drill metres, and strengthens our conviction that we’re advancing a value-creating asset for shareholders.’’

Kingfisher shares on Wednesday rose 3.7% or $0.015 to 42 cents and trade in a 52-week range of 49.5 cents and 13 cents.

The company previously said the 7,500-metre drill program would focus on the Williams porphyry-gold system testing for extensions of mineralization outside the limits of historical drilling. It said two diamond drill rigs are on site with one targeting an area west and up-slope of the known limits of mineralization. The second is focusing on new discoveries in an area west with no historical drilling, targeting an area across the valley with a similar induced polarization (IP) geophysical signature when compared to the Williams porphyry copper-gold system.

Kingfisher is focused on copper-gold exploration in B.C.’s Golden Triangle region. The company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 849-square kilometre Hwy. 37 project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district scale orogenic gold projects in B.C. that cover 641 square kilometres

The Hwy 37 project is host to numerous porphyry and epithermal targets ranging from geochemical anomalies through to the discovery stage. The project hosts multiple ages of mineralization which are also responsible for mineralization at the Shaft Creek, Galore Creek, as well as the Treaty Creek, KSM-Brucejack districts. The northeastern region of the project is underlain by Eskay-equivalent Iskut River Formation, favourable for VMS mineralization.

Historical exploration and work done by Kingfisher has prioritized the Williams, Mary, and Hank areas where all three deposits have returned multiple intercepts over 100 grams. The highlight intercept from Williams returned 347 metres of 0.33% copper and 0.39 g/t gold, including 190 metres of 0.49% copper and 0.57 g/t gold.

The company recently said camp construction has been completed, wildlife and archaeological surveys have been conducted to pre-clear drill pad locations, and four drill pads have been built with construction of additional pads ongoing.

