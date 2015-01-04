Kingfisher Metals drilling HWY 37 project, British Columbia

Share this article

Kingfisher Metals Corp. [KFR-TSXV; KGFMF-OTCQB; 970-FSE] has begun diamond drilling at the HWY 37 project for the planned approximately 2,500-metre drill program. The project is located in northwestern British Columbia within the Golden Triangle.

Highlights: Drill test of the Cliff porphyry target follows-up on untested significant stockwork on surface adjacent to a single historical drill hole that bottomed in 0.11 % Cu over 81 metres (Hole BC06-01) in flanking alteration.

Sampling by Kingfisher in 2023 returned 1.70% Cu from the Cliff porphyry stockwork body. First-ever test of Mary Root Zone target, a large alteration expression cored by a coincident chargeability-resistivity geophysical anomaly on trend with Cliff porphyry.

Drilling south along trend from the Mary deposit targets open mineralization adjacent to hole BCK-MZ-19-01 with 0.48 g/t gold and 0.14% copper over 291.5 metres.

Dustin Perry, CEO stated: “We are beginning an exciting drill program at the relatively underexplored HWY 37 Project within the prolific Golden Triangle. This program is focused on new copper-rich porphyry discoveries with drilling at the untested Cliff stockwork body and the Mary Root Zone which are part of a large 6×6 km alteration zone that includes the Mary deposit. Drilling will also focus on expanding the footprint of the Mary deposit.”

The ~2,500-metre diamond drill program at the HWY 37 Project is currently underway with initial drilling at the Cliff porphyry target. The drill contractor is Konaleen Drilling, a Tahltan based company.

The Cliff porphyry target is part of a ~4 km-long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo soil anomaly on trend with the Mary deposit and is the first drill target of the program. Two creek gullies in the core of the soil anomaly provide narrow exposures of copper-bearing stockwork. Mapping delineated a >200-metre trace in the western gully and >100-metre trace in the eastern creek. The stockwork body is host to 5-30% by volume veins of magnetic K-feldspar-biotite-magnetite-quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite-galena. Kingfisher sampled the stockwork on surface (Sample C0144155, Figure 1) returning 1.70% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au, 26.93 g/t Ag, 58.4 ppm Mo. Historical rocks in the stockwork grade up to 0.7% Cu.

Only one historical drillhole at Cliff porphyry (Hole BC06-01) collared east of the stockwork body (Figures 1&2). The hole bottomed in 0.11% Cu over 80.62 metres, where quartz-sulfide veins increase to 2-5% by volume. The stockwork body mapped on surface hosts a higher volume of veins (5-30%) and was not tested by hole BC06-01.

This stockwork body lies above a large, untested magnetic anomaly. Hole BC06-01 bottomed in 0.11% Cu over 80.62 metres but did not intersect the intense zone of stockwork. The bottom of BC06-01 is ~170 metres from a large magnetic anomaly.

Between the Mary and Cliff porphyry centres is an untested large alteration expression cored by a coincident chargeability-resistivity geophysical anomaly. Gold grade at Mary is coincident with a resistivity high, draped around a subvertical chargeability anomaly. Highest relative copper grade is hosted along the upper boundary and within the core of the chargeability anomaly. The Mary Root Zone target similarly hosts a subvertical chargeability anomaly enclosed by a resistivity anomaly with continuity to the Mary deposit.

A conceptual root zone is inferred to have high relative copper compared Mary due to the deeper level. The geophysical anomaly indicates that the root zone target is larger in vertical and lateral scale than Mary.Figure 3: Mary Root Zone Target

One step-out hole is planned to test the southern continuation of the Cu-Au intercepts. Delineating the full lateral extent of the upper metal patterns is key to future targeting of the at-depth projection of metal patterns. The planned hole follows-up on a drillhole from 2019, which intersected 0.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Cu over 291.5 metres from 15.5 metres (BCK-MZ-19-01).

Kingfisher granted 3,650,000 stock options exercisable for a period of five years at $0.12 per share to its directors, officers, various staff members, and an investor relations consultant (Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.).

Kingfisher has three 100%-owned district-scale projects and an option to earn 100% of the HWY 37 Project, that offer potential exposure to gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The company has 130,586,151 shares outstanding.

