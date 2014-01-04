Kintavar drills 0.63% copper, 7 g/t silver over 20.15 metres at Mitchi, Quebec

Share this article

Kintavar Exploration Inc. [KTR-TSXV] has received the remaining results from the infill drilling at the Mitchi project, Sherlock zone, Quebec, that was completed in December 2022. The results include eight drill holes that were targeting the Eastern and Southern portion of the open-pit shell target, or the shallow portion of the mineralization. In addition, the corporation announces the beginning of winter drilling by IAMGOLD Corp. [IMG-TSX; IAG-NYSE] on the Anik gold project.

The second half of the drilling program focused on infill in the Southern portion, where the mineralization starts from surface. All the six holes in that portion successfully intersected the targeted mineralization. All the drill holes intersected multiple horizons of this mineralization and the combined thickness in these horizons often adds up to over 35 metres. In addition, two drill holes (MS-22-102 and MS-22-103) targeted to extend the northeastern limits of the open-pit shell target. Both holes successfully extended the mineralization with MS-22-103 intersecting 0.63% copper and seven g/t silver over 20.15 metres.

“The 2022 fall/winter drilling program on Sherlock was very short but very successful. We managed to infill the main zones to allows us to produce the first resource estimate on the Sherlock zone while extending the mineralization to the North at depth and to the East from surface. The geological and structural understanding improved and we are now planning the next stages of exploration and development of the Mitchi-Wabash district as a hub and spokes mining model,” commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

In addition, Kintavar announced that IAMGOLD has begun its winter drilling program on the Anik Gold Project in the Chapais-Chibougamau region of Quebec. The Project has been optioned out to IAMGOLD May 28, 2020) where it can earn in up to 80% interest. Following the successful drilling program in 2022 and another summer exploration program on the project, three main areas of high potential are being evaluated with this drilling program: Opawica West, Bobby South and Dantin. A program targeting 2,000 to 2,700 metres and 6 to 9 drill holes has been planned for this round of drilling, depending on the winter conditions.

The drilling program will test continuity of the various zones as they extend from the Nelligan deposit structural corridor, extensions of the mineralization intersected in 2022, some IP anomalies related to gold-in-soil anomalies and evaluate the Dantin zone that represents a potentially favorable target resembling the conditions at the Nelligan deposit (structural, geophysical and geochemical anomaly).

“Our main gold project Anik is continuing to advance. The results from last years’ drilling program and the summer exploration program appear to be very promising. This drilling program should provide very exciting results. The gold market is favorable now and the amount of exploration and development activity in the project region is very high,” added Mugerman.

Kintavar’s flagship project is the Mitchi – Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39 000 hectares, 100%-owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec.

Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur.

Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in the partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.





