Kintavar Exploration intersects 0.51% copper over 65.7 metres at Mitchi, Quebec

Share this article

Kintavar Exploration Inc. [KTR-TSXV] reported initial results from the infill drilling at the Mitchi project Sherlock zone, Quebec, that was completed in December, 2022. The results include 8 drill holes that were targeting the Western and Northern portion of the open pit shell target, or the deeper portion of the mineralization. The remaining 8 holes targeted the Eastern and Central portions of open pit shell target, or the shallow portion of the mineralization.

Drill hole MS-22-95 provided the most unexpected results in both grade and thickness (0.51% Cu, 4,7 g/t Ag over 65.7m from 108.3m to 174m, and still open, including 0.84% Cu and 7.8 g/t Ag over 14m). This new intersection extended the mineralized horizons both to the North and at depth and will help build additional tonnage in the resource calculation. While previously the envisioned open pit for the resource model was targeting the mineralization in the top 100m from surface, hole MS-22-95 extends the mineralization to a depth of 174m. The hole was stopped in mineralization with the best assay from the entire drill hole giving 1.41% Cu and 13 g/t Ag over 0.9m.

All other infill holes returned the expected results. The assays from the remaining 8 holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Work has begun with InnovExplo on the maiden 43-101 resource estimate and is expected to be completed around April 2023 if no delays are encountered.

“Infill drilling usually provides the expected results, but drill hole MS-22-95 gave us a very nice surprise. The grade and the thickness observed are among the best on the Mitchi property. The drill hole ended in mineralization suggesting the system remains open at depth. We knew from pervious work that we had potential for the mineralization that we see at surface in the Center and the South-Eastern portion of the Sherlock zone to be extended to the North. This drill hole proved it, and we are now looking forward to the next drilling program to continue the infill in this area.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO.

Kintavar Exploration’s flagship project is the Mitchi – Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39,000 hectares, 100%-owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur.

The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer a Cheval outfitter, a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.





Share this article